Sci-Tech

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to control photo and video download quality

WhatsApp's new update brings extra improvements and fixes for problems found in earlier beta versions

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
WhatsApp rolls out new feature to control photo and video download quality
WhatsApp rolls out new feature to control photo and video download quality

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that lets users choose the quality for downloaded photos and videos.

As per WABetaInfo, with the introduction of this feature, users can now choose whether they want automatically downloaded photos and videos to be high quality or in smaller in size.

Users can pick lower quality to save storage and data or higher quality for better image clarity.

This new update also brings extra improvements and fixes for problems found in earlier beta versions.

The receiver can choose which version to download depending on their data limits or internet speed.

Here's how to access the new media setting:

Users can find the new media download quality setting in WhatsApp's "Storage and Data" menu.

When the feature becomes available, a new option called "Auto-download quality" will appear which allow users to control how photos and videos are downloaded.

Users can pick "standard quality" which makes files smaller and quicker to download by compressing them or "HD quality," which keeps better image clarity and higher resolution for a more detailed viewing experience.

Since the compression happens directly on the sender’s phone instead of WhatsApp’s servers, no outside system can see or alter the original photo or video.

The feature is currently available to a limited number of beta testers on iOS and it will be gradually rolling out to even more users in the future update.

You Might Like:

Google questions effectiveness of Australia's teen social media ban

Google questions effectiveness of Australia's teen social media ban
Google warns Australia's social media ban for under-16s will be 'extremely difficult' to enforce

Apple to launch new AirPods Pro, AirPods 5, and H3 Chi: Report

Apple to launch new AirPods Pro, AirPods 5, and H3 Chi: Report
The new AirPods Pro could include a built-in infrared camera, allowing features such as in-air gesture controls, and more

SpaceX set to lift off Starship flight 11 on October 13

SpaceX set to lift off Starship flight 11 on October 13
Viewers can watch the launch live on SpaceX’s official X account or via the company’s Starship Flight 11 mission page and the X TV app

Apple to release iOS 26.0.2 update with bug fixes and several enhancements

Apple to release iOS 26.0.2 update with bug fixes and several enhancements
Upcoming update of Apple is expected to include standard bug fixes, security patches and performance fixes

Apple ends support and updates for Clips app

Apple ends support and updates for Clips app
According to a support page on Apple’s website, Clips stopped for new users, though it will remain available for the existing users

WhatsApp tests Facebook profile link feature in latest beta update

WhatsApp tests Facebook profile link feature in latest beta update
WhatsApp's new update comes after earlier features that allow users associated with Instagram profiles

Google Chrome announces new feature to disable web notifications automatically

Google Chrome announces new feature to disable web notifications automatically
Chrome's forthcoming feature will automatically turn off notifications from the least-interacted websites

Hackers leak Qantas data of over 5 million customers on dark web

Hackers leak Qantas data of over 5 million customers on dark web
Leaked personal data includes phone numbers, birth dates, email addresses, and usual flyer numbers

Google to add Always-On Display media controls to Pixel Watch 4

Google to add Always-On Display media controls to Pixel Watch 4
This addition of AOD media controls will make make music and media playback more seamless

Samsung's Project Moohan VR headset set to debut on October 21

Samsung's Project Moohan VR headset set to debut on October 21
Project Moohan VR will run Samsung’s One UI XR, particularly designed to incorporate seamlessly with its ecosystem

Spotify incorporates with ChatGPT for personalised playlists and music controls

Spotify incorporates with ChatGPT for personalised playlists and music controls
All ChatGPT Plus, Free, and Pro users on mobile and web can access this option in English across 145 countries

Apple's free satellite features on iPhone now available in THESE countries

Apple's free satellite features on iPhone now available in THESE countries
iOS 26 also beta includes references to a potential Weather via satellite feature; however, its launch remains under wraps