WhatsApp rolls out new feature to control photo and video download quality

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that lets users choose the quality for downloaded photos and videos.
As per WABetaInfo, with the introduction of this feature, users can now choose whether they want automatically downloaded photos and videos to be high quality or in smaller in size.
Users can pick lower quality to save storage and data or higher quality for better image clarity.
This new update also brings extra improvements and fixes for problems found in earlier beta versions.
The receiver can choose which version to download depending on their data limits or internet speed.
Here's how to access the new media setting:
Users can find the new media download quality setting in WhatsApp's "Storage and Data" menu.
When the feature becomes available, a new option called "Auto-download quality" will appear which allow users to control how photos and videos are downloaded.
Users can pick "standard quality" which makes files smaller and quicker to download by compressing them or "HD quality," which keeps better image clarity and higher resolution for a more detailed viewing experience.
Since the compression happens directly on the sender’s phone instead of WhatsApp’s servers, no outside system can see or alter the original photo or video.
The feature is currently available to a limited number of beta testers on iOS and it will be gradually rolling out to even more users in the future update.