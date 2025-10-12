SpaceX set to lift off Starship flight 11 on October 13

SpaceX is all set to launch the 11th test flight of its Starship megarocket, which is scheduled for Monday evening (October 13) from the company’s Starbase facility in South Texas.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the company’s CEO Elon Musk wrote, “Starship flight on Monday ~5pm CT.”
The test, which is known as Starship Flight 11, is set for a launch during a 75-minute launch window opening at 7:15pm EDT.
Viewers can watch the launch live on SpaceX’s official X account or via the company’s Starship Flight 11 mission page and the X TV app.
This launch marks the fifth Starship launch of the ongoing years, after a successful Flight 10 in August.
However, previous flights of 2025 saw partial success, with the upper stage lost prematurely on each mission.
The forthcoming test aims to progress SpaceX’s long-term goals for Mars colonisation and deep-space exploration.
The upper stage will attempt advanced flight maneuvers and is likely to land in the Indian Ocean.
For the second time, StarReach Aerospace platform will reuse a Super Heavy booster from a previous flight, and 24 of its 33 Raptor engines will be “flight-proven.”
The booster will land in the Gulf of America, as SpaceX continues push the boundaries towards excellence.