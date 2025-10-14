Sci-Tech

Instagram introduces stricter controls for under 18-users

Teen accounts on Instagram will now be automatically limited to viewing PG-13 content, filtering out themes

Instagram has launched new restrictions to better protect users under 18.

Teen accounts will now be automatically limited to viewing PG-13 content, filtering out themes such as sexual nudity and extreme nudity, and graphic drug use.

Notably, teens won’t be able to change this setting without parental approval.

The recently introduced filter called Limited Content will limit what teens can see and post in comments.

Beginning from 2026, this filter will apply to chats with AI bots, further restricting interactions. It already limits AI conversations depending on PG-13 settings.

This significant update follows legal scrutiny of leading AI players, including Character.AI, and OpenAI, with concerns regarding harm to young users.

Recently, OpenAI added limitations for users under the age of 18, and Character.AI has integrated a few new parental controls.

Moreover, Meta-owned Instagram has tightened control across DMs, search, and recommendations. With this update, teens users will not be able to interact or follow with accounts that post age-inappropriate content.

The company has also blocked exposure to suspicious links in DMs.

The platform will soon allow parents to flag inappropriate content for their teens.

Availability

Instagram’s latest updates will be available for users across US, UK, Australia, Canada, and worldwide in 2026.

