Apple to launch new AirPods Pro, AirPods 5, and H3 Chi: Report

The new AirPods Pro could include a built-in infrared camera, allowing features such as in-air gesture controls, and more

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the next generation of AirPods, including new AirPods Pro, AirPods 5, and a powerful H3 chip.

As reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the forthcoming model will be called AirPods Pro 4 or simply an upgraded AirPods Pro 3.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is currently developing a “new version” of its high-end earbuds.

Notably, the current AirPods Pro 3 are integrated with a range of cutting-edge features, including heart rate monitoring, while the next variant is likely to feature even more advanced hardware.

A credible analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo tipped that the new AirPods Pro could include a built-in infrared camera, allowing features such as in-air gesture controls and deeper Vision Pro integration.

Furthermore, the company is planning to integrate temperature-sensing capabilities and other health-related tools in future models.

Several reports suggested Apple is developing two tiers of AirPods 5, though Gurman says they likely won’t include fitness tracking.

The company’s latest H3 chip will reportedly deliver an acoustic listening experience though it remains unclear in which model the company will integrate the feature.

Meanwhile, the AirPods Max, which run on the older H1 chip—are not likely to receive a significant upgrade until 2027.

