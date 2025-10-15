Google unveils Veo 3.1 with cutting-edge AI-centric features

Google has released Veo 3.1, the latest upgrade to its AI video generation model, now incorporated into the Flow video editor, Gemini app, and Vertex AI platform.
Veo 3.1 builds on the May release of Veo 3, providing significant enhancements in audio quality, narrative comprehension, and texture realism.
Veo 3.1 Fast offers faster and more efficient video generation.
Its major updates include richer audio integration across features such as “Ingredients to Video,” “Scene Extension,” and “First and Last Frame” for animating transitions between fixed frames.
New editing tools in Flow allow users insert or soon remove objects from videos in a way that looks natural.
According to the Alphabet-owned Google, these major updates are aimed at generating AI-powered clips more coherent, visually realistic.
Since Flow’s launch in May, users have generated more than 275 million videos using the app.
While some features are still limited to API access or Flow only, Veo 3.1 and its cutting-edge capabilities need a Google AI Pro subscription.
The latest Veo 3.1 update solidifies Google’s position among the top competitors to OpenAI’s Sora 2, particularly in and prompt precision, realism, and more.