Vodafone service restored across UK after nationwide outage

Vodafone reportedly grappled with a nationwide outage on Monday, leaving thousands of users offline across the UK.
On October 13, 2025, the Vodafone outage, which affected thousands of users, has now been fully resolved.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, the outage started at around 3pm, and reports spiked over 13,000 Vodafone broadband outages in the past 24 hours.
On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the company addressed the issues in a statement, attributing them to a software error from one of its vendors.
The statement reads, "triggered by a non-malicious software issue with one of our vendor partners which has now been resolved, and the network has fully recovered".
"We apologise for any inconvenience this caused our customers," it added.
The company further apologized the affected users for suffering due to the outage however, the network had fully recovered after engineers implemented fixes late on Monday night.
Following the Vodafone outage today, experts stressed the need for digital resilience, as the businesses depending on Vodafone experienced severe disruption, suffered missed deadlines and financial losses.
The Vodafone outage severely impacted UK customers of Voxi, Lebara, and Talkmobile that functions on Vodafone’s infrastructure.