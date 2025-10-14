Sci-Tech

Vodafone service restored across UK after nationwide outage

The company addressed the Vodafone issues, attributing them to a software error from one of its vendors

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Vodafone service restored across UK after nationwide outage
Vodafone service restored across UK after nationwide outage

Vodafone reportedly grappled with a nationwide outage on Monday, leaving thousands of users offline across the UK.

On October 13, 2025, the Vodafone outage, which affected thousands of users, has now been fully resolved.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, the outage started at around 3pm, and reports spiked over 13,000 Vodafone broadband outages in the past 24 hours.

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the company addressed the issues in a statement, attributing them to a software error from one of its vendors.

The statement reads, "triggered by a non-malicious software issue with one of our vendor partners which has now been resolved, and the network has fully recovered".

"We apologise for any inconvenience this caused our customers," it added.

The company further apologized the affected users for suffering due to the outage however, the network had fully recovered after engineers implemented fixes late on Monday night.

Following the Vodafone outage today, experts stressed the need for digital resilience, as the businesses depending on Vodafone experienced severe disruption, suffered missed deadlines and financial losses.

The Vodafone outage severely impacted UK customers of Voxi, Lebara, and Talkmobile that functions on Vodafone’s infrastructure. 

Instagram introduces stricter controls for under 18-users

Instagram introduces stricter controls for under 18-users
Teen accounts on Instagram will now be automatically limited to viewing PG-13 content, filtering out themes

OpenAI partners with Broadcom to develop first AI processor

OpenAI partners with Broadcom to develop first AI processor
Broadcom’s stock price has exponentially increased nearly sixfold since 2022, partly driven by AI chip demand

Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 from October 14

Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 from October 14
Computers running on Windows 10 will continue to work, they will be left vulnerable to cyberattacks, and viruses

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to control photo and video download quality

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to control photo and video download quality
WhatsApp's new update brings extra improvements and fixes for problems found in earlier beta versions

Google questions effectiveness of Australia's teen social media ban

Google questions effectiveness of Australia's teen social media ban
Google warns Australia's social media ban for under-16s will be 'extremely difficult' to enforce

Apple to launch new AirPods Pro, AirPods 5, and H3 Chi: Report

Apple to launch new AirPods Pro, AirPods 5, and H3 Chi: Report
The new AirPods Pro could include a built-in infrared camera, allowing features such as in-air gesture controls, and more

SpaceX set to lift off Starship flight 11 on October 13

SpaceX set to lift off Starship flight 11 on October 13
Viewers can watch the launch live on SpaceX’s official X account or via the company’s Starship Flight 11 mission page and the X TV app

Apple to release iOS 26.0.2 update with bug fixes and several enhancements

Apple to release iOS 26.0.2 update with bug fixes and several enhancements
Upcoming update of Apple is expected to include standard bug fixes, security patches and performance fixes

Apple ends support and updates for Clips app

Apple ends support and updates for Clips app
According to a support page on Apple’s website, Clips stopped for new users, though it will remain available for the existing users

WhatsApp tests Facebook profile link feature in latest beta update

WhatsApp tests Facebook profile link feature in latest beta update
WhatsApp's new update comes after earlier features that allow users associated with Instagram profiles

Google Chrome announces new feature to disable web notifications automatically

Google Chrome announces new feature to disable web notifications automatically
Chrome's forthcoming feature will automatically turn off notifications from the least-interacted websites

Hackers leak Qantas data of over 5 million customers on dark web

Hackers leak Qantas data of over 5 million customers on dark web
Leaked personal data includes phone numbers, birth dates, email addresses, and usual flyer numbers