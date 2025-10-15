Sci-Tech

Threads receives group chats as messaging introduces to EU

Thread's new launch marks the feature’s debut in the EU, where both group messaging and individuals are now launched

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Threads receives group chats as messaging introduces to EU
Threads receives group chats as messaging introduces to EU

Instagram Threads is expanding its messaging capabilities by releasing group chats for up to 50 people, accessible globally starting today.

The Meta-owned app, consisting of 400 million monthly active users, launched direct messages earlier this year and is now adding group messaging to drive engagement.

Users aged 18+ can share videos, text, GIFs, and emojis within group chats, though the messages are not encrypted, as Threads is positioned for casual, interest-based conversations instead of secure communication.

Thread’s VP of Product, Emily Dalton Smith, explained the feature is particularly designed for improved interaction with users already engaged with, like shared hobbies and discussing live events.

To maintain privacy, only followers can add you to a group chat. Unlike DMs, which go to a request folder if the sender isn’t followed, group invites are restricted to mutual connections. Users can name chats and soon share invite links.

The launch marks the feature’s debut in the EU, where both group messaging and individuals are now launched.

This major transition aligns with Instagram's broader focus on Reels and messaging, the most-used features on the platform.

Meanwhile, Threads’ competitor, X (formerly known as Twitter) has pushed encrypted messaging; however, users have raised concerns about privacy.

Google unveils Veo 3.1 with cutting-edge AI-centric features

Google unveils Veo 3.1 with cutting-edge AI-centric features
Veo 3.1 builds on the May release of Veo 3, providing significant enhancements in audio quality, narrative comprehension

Apple unveils M5 chip, 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro: Check price

Apple unveils M5 chip, 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro: Check price
The iPad Pro, accessible in 11-inch and 13-inch models, boasts 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage

ChatGPT to allow adult users create erotic content later this year

ChatGPT to allow adult users create erotic content later this year
OpenAI's chatbot to permit mature content for verified adult users as part of a broader 'age-gating' rollout

Vodafone service restored across UK after nationwide outage

Vodafone service restored across UK after nationwide outage
The company addressed the Vodafone issues, attributing them to a software error from one of its vendors

Instagram introduces stricter controls for under 18-users

Instagram introduces stricter controls for under 18-users
Teen accounts on Instagram will now be automatically limited to viewing PG-13 content, filtering out themes

OpenAI partners with Broadcom to develop first AI processor

OpenAI partners with Broadcom to develop first AI processor
Broadcom’s stock price has exponentially increased nearly sixfold since 2022, partly driven by AI chip demand

Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 from October 14

Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 from October 14
Computers running on Windows 10 will continue to work, they will be left vulnerable to cyberattacks, and viruses

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to control photo and video download quality

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to control photo and video download quality
WhatsApp's new update brings extra improvements and fixes for problems found in earlier beta versions

Google questions effectiveness of Australia's teen social media ban

Google questions effectiveness of Australia's teen social media ban
Google warns Australia's social media ban for under-16s will be 'extremely difficult' to enforce

Apple to launch new AirPods Pro, AirPods 5, and H3 Chi: Report

Apple to launch new AirPods Pro, AirPods 5, and H3 Chi: Report
The new AirPods Pro could include a built-in infrared camera, allowing features such as in-air gesture controls, and more

SpaceX set to lift off Starship flight 11 on October 13

SpaceX set to lift off Starship flight 11 on October 13
Viewers can watch the launch live on SpaceX’s official X account or via the company’s Starship Flight 11 mission page and the X TV app

Apple to release iOS 26.0.2 update with bug fixes and several enhancements

Apple to release iOS 26.0.2 update with bug fixes and several enhancements
Upcoming update of Apple is expected to include standard bug fixes, security patches and performance fixes