Threads receives group chats as messaging introduces to EU

Instagram Threads is expanding its messaging capabilities by releasing group chats for up to 50 people, accessible globally starting today.
The Meta-owned app, consisting of 400 million monthly active users, launched direct messages earlier this year and is now adding group messaging to drive engagement.
Users aged 18+ can share videos, text, GIFs, and emojis within group chats, though the messages are not encrypted, as Threads is positioned for casual, interest-based conversations instead of secure communication.
Thread’s VP of Product, Emily Dalton Smith, explained the feature is particularly designed for improved interaction with users already engaged with, like shared hobbies and discussing live events.
To maintain privacy, only followers can add you to a group chat. Unlike DMs, which go to a request folder if the sender isn’t followed, group invites are restricted to mutual connections. Users can name chats and soon share invite links.
The launch marks the feature’s debut in the EU, where both group messaging and individuals are now launched.
This major transition aligns with Instagram's broader focus on Reels and messaging, the most-used features on the platform.
Meanwhile, Threads’ competitor, X (formerly known as Twitter) has pushed encrypted messaging; however, users have raised concerns about privacy.