Home / Sci-Tech

Apple to release iOS 26.0.2 update with bug fixes and several enhancements

Upcoming update of Apple is expected to include standard bug fixes, security patches and performance fixes

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Apple to release iOS 26.0.2 update with bug fixes and several enhancements
Apple to release iOS 26.0.2 update with bug fixes and several enhancements 

Apple is reportedly preparing to roll out its second bug fix update, iOS 26.0.2, for an enhanced stability and performance across iPhones.

According to MacRumors, the company’s engineers have started to conduct internal testing of iOS 26.0.2, based on some analytics data suggesting that it could be "coming soon."

There are no official details available about the changes in the new version.

However, it is expected to include standard bug fixes, security patches and performance fixes, so any bugs discovered since the release of iOS 26 are addressed in the patch.

This year’s launched variant included Apple's bold Liquid Glass redesign, with significant updates to the user interface and providing smoother animations.

This variant includes a few minor tweaks and performance issues that users have since pointed out in online forums regarding the iOS 26.0.2.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has determined this patch should stay focused on enhancing responsiveness and stability vs. any new features.

Additionally, the version iOS 26.0.2 will be the follow-up version to iOS 26.0.1, which was launched in September infrequently addressed issues in the iPhone 17.

Users can expect that iOS 26.0.2 is likely to reach iPhone users within a week or two.

Apart from this new update, iOS 26.1 is currently in beta testing and likely to reach beta users later in October, which is likely to include a new swipe gesture in Apple Music and additional revisions to the system optimisations.

You Might Like:

Apple ends support and updates for Clips app

Apple ends support and updates for Clips app
According to a support page on Apple’s website, Clips stopped for new users, though it will remain available for the existing users

WhatsApp tests Facebook profile link feature in latest beta update

WhatsApp tests Facebook profile link feature in latest beta update
WhatsApp's new update comes after earlier features that allow users associated with Instagram profiles

Google Chrome announces new feature to disable web notifications automatically

Google Chrome announces new feature to disable web notifications automatically
Chrome's forthcoming feature will automatically turn off notifications from the least-interacted websites

Hackers leak Qantas data of over 5 million customers on dark web

Hackers leak Qantas data of over 5 million customers on dark web
Leaked personal data includes phone numbers, birth dates, email addresses, and usual flyer numbers

Google to add Always-On Display media controls to Pixel Watch 4

Google to add Always-On Display media controls to Pixel Watch 4
This addition of AOD media controls will make make music and media playback more seamless

Samsung's Project Moohan VR headset set to debut on October 21

Samsung's Project Moohan VR headset set to debut on October 21
Project Moohan VR will run Samsung’s One UI XR, particularly designed to incorporate seamlessly with its ecosystem

Spotify incorporates with ChatGPT for personalised playlists and music controls

Spotify incorporates with ChatGPT for personalised playlists and music controls
All ChatGPT Plus, Free, and Pro users on mobile and web can access this option in English across 145 countries

Apple's free satellite features on iPhone now available in THESE countries

Apple's free satellite features on iPhone now available in THESE countries
iOS 26 also beta includes references to a potential Weather via satellite feature; however, its launch remains under wraps

Figma joins hands with Google to bring Gemini AI to its design platform

Figma joins hands with Google to bring Gemini AI to its design platform
This move is a broader trend among AI developers incorporating their models into widely used platforms to strengthen adoption

Meta adds voice and text translation for reels in Hindi and Portuguese

Meta adds voice and text translation for reels in Hindi and Portuguese
Meta stated that this update targets creators in leading markets, including Brazil and India

Verizon outage forces users into SOS Mode across US

Verizon outage forces users into SOS Mode across US
The wireless service Verizon faced outage starting around 12:41 a.m. ET, and reports spiked over 1,200 in the past 24 hours.

WhatsApp's Liquid Glass design update launching to select users: Report

WhatsApp's Liquid Glass design update launching to select users: Report
Meta-owned WhatsApp in also testing is Status Questions, currently available to select beta users on Android version 2.25.29.12