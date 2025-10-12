Apple to release iOS 26.0.2 update with bug fixes and several enhancements 

Apple is reportedly preparing to roll out its second bug fix update, iOS 26.0.2, for an enhanced stability and performance across iPhones.
According to MacRumors, the company’s engineers have started to conduct internal testing of iOS 26.0.2, based on some analytics data suggesting that it could be "coming soon."
There are no official details available about the changes in the new version.
However, it is expected to include standard bug fixes, security patches and performance fixes, so any bugs discovered since the release of iOS 26 are addressed in the patch.
This year’s launched variant included Apple's bold Liquid Glass redesign, with significant updates to the user interface and providing smoother animations.
This variant includes a few minor tweaks and performance issues that users have since pointed out in online forums regarding the iOS 26.0.2.
The Cupertino-based tech giant has determined this patch should stay focused on enhancing responsiveness and stability vs. any new features.
Additionally, the version iOS 26.0.2 will be the follow-up version to iOS 26.0.1, which was launched in September infrequently addressed issues in the iPhone 17.
Users can expect that iOS 26.0.2 is likely to reach iPhone users within a week or two.
Apart from this new update, iOS 26.1 is currently in beta testing and likely to reach beta users later in October, which is likely to include a new swipe gesture in Apple Music and additional revisions to the system optimisations.