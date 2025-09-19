Lionel Messi’s Argentina lose top spot in FIFA rankings

Lionel Messi's Argentina has lost its number on spot in the FIFA men's world rankings as Spain climbed back to the top for the first time since 2014.
Meanwhile, Messi's long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal moved up to fifth in the rankings.
Spain, who is preparing for the 2026 World Cup achieved this milestone by winning their World Cup qualifying matches against Turkey and Bulgaria.
Argentina, who had been ranked first for two years now dropped to third place after losing to Ecuador.
France on the other hand moved up into second place in the rankings.
Meanwhile, England kept their fourth-place in the FIFA rankings while Brazil fell to sixth because of their recent poor performances.
On the other hand, Morocco and Japan continue to be the top-ranked teams from Africa and Asia.
In North America, Mexico remains the strongest team in the region at 14th place, staying ahead of the United States, who are ranked 16th.
Attention now turns to the November update of the FIFA rankings which will be crucial since they decide how teams are seeded for the 2026 World Cup draw on December 5.
Top 20 FIFA men's teams:
1- Spain 1875.37
2- France 1870.92
3- Argentina 1870.32
4- England 1820.44
5- Portugal 1779.55
6- Brazil 1761.60
7- Netherlands 1754.17
8- Belgium 1739.54
9- Croatia 1714.20
10- Italy 1710.06
11- Morocco 1706.27
12- Germany 1704.27
13- Colombia 1692.10
14- Mexico 1688.38
15- Uruguay 1673.65
16- USA 1670.04
17- Switzerland 1648.30
18- Senegal 1645.23
19- Japan 1640.47
20- Denmark 1627.64