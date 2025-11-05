Sports

Crystal Palace hit with FA charge over Evangelos Marinakis' gun banner

Crystal Palace fans displayed their frustration over being relegated to the Conference League with a concerning banner

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Crystal Palace hit with FA charge over Evangelos Marinakis' gun banner

The Football Association (FA) has charged Crystal Palace with misconduct after their fans displayed a banner featuring Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis holding a gun to midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White's head.

Alongside the disturbing image, the banner read, "Mr Marinakis is not involved in blackmail, match-fixing, drug trafficking or corruption."

The incident, which took place during a Premier League match at Selhurst Park in August, fuelled the already escalated tension between the two clubs.

An official statement from the FA noted, "Crystal Palace FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to its Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest FC on Sunday 24 August."

Furthermore, the association pointed out that Palace had failed to ensure its supporters did not behave in an offensive, improper, abusive or provocative way.

Crystal Palace has until Tuesday, November 11, to provide their formal response.

The match on August 24 was the first between the teams since Palace were relegated from the Europa League to the Conference League for breaking UEFA's multi-club ownership rules. Forest took their place in the competition.

