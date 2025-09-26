Sinner breaks silence on losing world No 1 ranking to Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner has reflected on losing the world No. 1 ranking to close pal and rival Carlos Alcaraz after enjoying it for 65 consecutive weeks.
In his return at the China Open, Sinner finally addressed the ranking change and underscored how the season's trajectory, rivalry dynamics, and strategic tweaks now define his path forward.
In his opening match in Beijing, Sinner completely overpowered Croatian Marin Čilić and answered questions regarding his rank changing.
While revealing whether losing the top position was a relief, the Italian tennis player noted, "No, I don't think it's pressure off or on. The season went how it went."
"Yes, we split the Grand Slams, but we still had two very different seasons," he added.
The four-time Grand Slam winner shared, "I'm very, very happy with the season I have played or am playing because it was remarkable from my side, what I did. But also what Carlos is doing, winning many, many titles this year."
He highlighted that the ranking is short-lived, stating, "The ranking, it comes and goes, so let's see."
In the US Open 2025 final, Alcaraz claimed his second US Open title with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win in the match which also had US President Donald Trump in the attendance.
Jannik Sinner is set to clash next with French player Terence Atmane on Friday, September 27, in the China Open match.