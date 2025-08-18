Gen Z, Gen Alpha slang 'skibidi', 'delulu' added to Cambridge Dictionary

Home / World

Cambridge Dictionary has added numerous Gen Z and Gen Alpha slang terms in this year's edition.

According to Sky News, the Cambridge Dictionary this year welcomed more than 600 words including famous social media slangs.

Social media inspired slangs including “skibidi,” “delulu,” “tradwife,” “broligarcy”, and “lewk” have been added in the dictionary because experts believe these words will not just be a trend but have linguistic staying power.

Skibidi is a gibberish term coined by the creator of a viral animated video series on YouTube, while tradwife is a shortening of "traditional wife" – a married mother who cooks, cleans and posts on social media.

More than 6,000 new words are included, including those that relate to remote working and tech giants.

"Internet culture is changing the English language and the effect is fascinating to observe and capture in the dictionary," said lexical programme manager Colin McIntosh.

Skibidi is defined in the dictionary as "a word that can have different meanings such as 'cool' or 'bad', or can be used with no real meaning as a joke". An example of its use is "What the skibidi are you doing?"

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian revealed her familiarity with the phrase when she posted a video on Instagram showing a necklace engraved with "skibidi toilet" – the name of the YouTube series.

As well as new phrases, some shortened versions of existing terms have been added, including "delulu" a play on the word "delusional", with a similar definition: "believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to".

An increase in remote working since the pandemic has seen "mouse jiggler," a device or piece of software used to make it seem as though you are working when you are not, gain its place in the dictionary.

