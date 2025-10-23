 Counter-Strike 2 community panic after $1,000 skins crash in value

Sports

The update expands 'Trade Up Contract,' enabling players to exchange five Covert (red) products for one knife and gloves item

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
A new Counter-Strike 2 update has created a buzz among the community, crashing Steam’s marketplace as players scramble to buy and sell skins.

The significant update expands the “Trade Up Contract,” enabling players to exchange five Covert (red) products for one knife and gloves item — items with a higher valuation.

Valve, an American video game developer, described it as a “small” patch; however, the change may bring numerous financial consequences.

Covert skins sell for nearly $10, while knives may surpass $1,000. The latest system allows players to trade cheap skins for ultra-valuable ones, sending the in-game economy into overdrive.

Notably, the update has also sparked outrage among gaming enthusiasts.

Taking to reddit, frustrated users have shared their thoughts regarding the latest CS2 knife trade ups.

One Reddit user, “Just did a $600 trade up and got shit knife.”

Another user wrote, “Valve’s new knife trade-up system is capitalism at its finest (and ugliest).”

Furthermore, players have reported sharp price swings: One gamer claimed their knife “dropped $1,400 in 30 minutes,” while others boasted of quick profits — like turning a $3 skin into $35.

Valve has yet to respond to the community's massive backlash over the controversial update.

