World

US-China trade tensions ease as Trump still plans meeting with Xi

US President Donald Trump is still planning to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
US-China trade tensions ease as Trump still plans meeting with Xi
US-China trade tensions ease as Trump still plans meeting with Xi

The United States and China are in talks to calm rising tensions in their trade conflict.

Tensions between the world’s two largest economies escalated after US President Donald Trump threatened a massive increase in tariffs on Chinese products.

This warning came in response to Beijing's stricter rules on rare earth exports.

President Trump also threatened to cancel a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

However, the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent said President Trump is still planning to meet with China's President in South Korea later in October to reduce tensions between the two countries regarding tariffs and China's export restrictions.

"President Trump said that the tariffs would not go into effect until November 1. He will be meeting with Party Chair Xi in Korea. I believe that meeting will still be on," Bessent said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

Treasury Secretary also said that he plans to meet with China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng in Asia before the scheduled Trump-Xi meeting.

He further stated that the US-China relationship is still "good and that Trump's threat of a full 100% tariff doesn't necessarily need to happen.

Bessent stressed that China should reverse its plan to restrict rare earth magnets exports.

On the other hand, these positive comments helped calm investors, leading to rise in US stock markets on Monday, with the Nasdaq up nearly 2% and other major indexes up about 1%.

You Might Like:

Plane crash Massachusetts: Small aircraft hits I-195 median, two dead

Plane crash Massachusetts: Small aircraft hits I-195 median, two dead
Plane crash along Massachusetts highway forces closure of roadway

Nor’easter slams East Coast as New York, New Jersey declare state of emergency

Nor’easter slams East Coast as New York, New Jersey declare state of emergency
The New York Governor Kathy Hochul has officially declared a state of emergency in eight southern New York countries

Nobel Prize Economics recognizes trio for groundbreaking work on innovation

Nobel Prize Economics recognizes trio for groundbreaking work on innovation
Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt won the 2025 Nobel economics prize

Russia speaks out after Trump threat to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Russia speaks out after Trump threat to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
US threatens to deploy long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia doesn't end the war soon

Hostage release begins as IDF confirms return of 7 Israelis: ‘Way back home’

Hostage release begins as IDF confirms return of 7 Israelis: ‘Way back home’
Trump heads to Israel to meet Netanyahu and released hostages as first phase of peace plan begins

JD Vance warns of 'painful, deeper cuts' as shutdown enters 12th day

JD Vance warns of 'painful, deeper cuts' as shutdown enters 12th day
US government shutdown sends hundreds of thousands of federal workers on unpaid leave

US citizens hit with $10,000 Mali visa bond amid diplomatic tensions

US citizens hit with $10,000 Mali visa bond amid diplomatic tensions
US and Mali have been trying to strengthen diplomatic ties

Barron Trump enjoying college life, Trump confirms during recent outing

Barron Trump enjoying college life, Trump confirms during recent outing
Barron Trump recently closed off an entire floor of Trump Tower for a private date

CDC rehires hundreds of employees after 'abrupt' layoff mishap

CDC rehires hundreds of employees after 'abrupt' layoff mishap
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reversed hundreds of planned layoffs for its employees

South Carolina shooting leaves 4 dead, 20 injured at crowded bar

South Carolina shooting leaves 4 dead, 20 injured at crowded bar
Police found a large crowd and several people with gunshot wounds at Willie's Bar and Grill

China slams Donald Trump for ‘double standards’ after 100% tariff threat

China slams Donald Trump for ‘double standards’ after 100% tariff threat
US President Donald Trump threatened a massive increase in tariffs on Chinese products

Kai Trump shares ‘special video’ with Trump from golf course: ‘Favorite video’

Kai Trump shares ‘special video’ with Trump from golf course: ‘Favorite video’
Trump opens up about presidential dreams in granddaughter's new YouTube series '1 on 1 with Kai'