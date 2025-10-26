World

US to increase Canada tariffs by 10% over controversial anti-tariff ad

Canada is the only G7 country that hasn’t made a deal with US since Trump began imposing tariffs on trading partners

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
US to increase Canada tariffs by 10% over controversial anti-tariff ad
US to increase Canada tariffs by 10% over controversial anti-tariff ad  

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to raise tariffs on Canadian imports after Ontario aired an anti-tariff advertisement featuring former President Ronald Reagan.

Trump called the ad a "fraud" and crticized Canadian officials for allowing it to run ahead of the World Series.

"Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now," he wrote on his social media account.

The Ontario government sponsored an ad that featured quote from former US President Reagan, saying that tariffs “hurt every American.”

The ad used clips from a 1987 national radio speech in which Reagan talked about foreign trade.

Trump pulled out of trade talks with Canada on Thursday, October 23.

Afterwards, Ontario Premier Dough Ford said he would halt the province's anti-tariff ads in the US.

He told reporters that he made this decision following talks with Prime Minister Mark Carney, in order to allow trade discussions to continue.

Canada is the only G7 country that hasn’t made a deal with the US since Trump began imposing high tariffs on major trading partners.

The US has already applied 35% tariff on Canadian goods, though most are exempt under a free trade agreement and has added extra tariffs on certain items, like 50% on metals and 25% on cars.

Advertisement

Kamala Harris hints at presidential comeback in exclusive interview

Kamala Harris hints at presidential comeback in exclusive interview
Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election

US–North Korea relations take surprising twist as Trump hints at Kim reunion

US–North Korea relations take surprising twist as Trump hints at Kim reunion
Trump made history by becoming the first sitting US president to step into North Korea during his first term

Louvre jewel heist takes shocking new turn with fresh clues uncovered

Louvre jewel heist takes shocking new turn with fresh clues uncovered
Thieves successfully stole extremely valuable items that originally belonged to the family of Napoleon Bonaparte

Temu launches probe after 13-year-old boy swallows 100 high-power magnets

Temu launches probe after 13-year-old boy swallows 100 high-power magnets
The e-commerce giant is currently working to ensure compliance with local safety regulations and remove any banned items

Lucy Powell elected Labour’s new deputy leader amid party tensions

Lucy Powell elected Labour’s new deputy leader amid party tensions
Former Commons leader Lucy Powell has been crowned Labour's new deputy leader in a close contest

Tropical Storm Melissa expected to intensify amid growing alarms in Jamaica

Tropical Storm Melissa expected to intensify amid growing alarms in Jamaica
Melissa is currently moving slowly, causing challenges in Jamaica and Haiti, including flooding and landslide

China lends rare golden monkeys to European zoos in diplomatic move

China lends rare golden monkeys to European zoos in diplomatic move
Golden snub-nosed monkeys are unique to China and can only be moved outside the country with approval from government

Countries that don't celebrate Halloween: Here's Why

Countries that don't celebrate Halloween: Here's Why
Many countries around the world do not mark the spooky season due to cultural and ideological differences

Miss USA 2025 crowned as former titleholder skips ceremony amid leadership shift

Miss USA 2025 crowned as former titleholder skips ceremony amid leadership shift
The pageant named Miss USA 2025 as the organisation ushered in 'new era' after major internal shakeups

Temu under fire after New Zealand teen swallows 100 banned magnets bought from site

Temu under fire after New Zealand teen swallows 100 banned magnets bought from site
100 magnets were removed from an unidentified New Zealand teen's intestines in a shocking incident

Bill Gates' unexpected cameo in long-running Indian TV drama explained

Bill Gates' unexpected cameo in long-running Indian TV drama explained
The renowned philanthropist appeared on the Indian TV drama 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', shocking fans

UK braces for chilly weekend as Arctic winds bring first signs of snow

UK braces for chilly weekend as Arctic winds bring first signs of snow
Showers are expected to turn wintry over hills in the north UK this weekend