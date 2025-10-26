US to increase Canada tariffs by 10% over controversial anti-tariff ad  

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to raise tariffs on Canadian imports after Ontario aired an anti-tariff advertisement featuring former President Ronald Reagan.
Trump called the ad a "fraud" and crticized Canadian officials for allowing it to run ahead of the World Series.
"Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now," he wrote on his social media account.
The Ontario government sponsored an ad that featured quote from former US President Reagan, saying that tariffs “hurt every American.”
The ad used clips from a 1987 national radio speech in which Reagan talked about foreign trade.
Trump pulled out of trade talks with Canada on Thursday, October 23.
Afterwards, Ontario Premier Dough Ford said he would halt the province's anti-tariff ads in the US.
He told reporters that he made this decision following talks with Prime Minister Mark Carney, in order to allow trade discussions to continue.
Canada is the only G7 country that hasn’t made a deal with the US since Trump began imposing high tariffs on major trading partners.
The US has already applied 35% tariff on Canadian goods, though most are exempt under a free trade agreement and has added extra tariffs on certain items, like 50% on metals and 25% on cars.