Louvre jewel heist takes shocking new turn with fresh clues uncovered

Thieves successfully stole extremely valuable items that originally belonged to the family of Napoleon Bonaparte

  • By Fatima Nadeem
A shocking new update has come to light in the £76 million Louvre jewel heist.

Investigators now believe that the daring robbery, which saw a group of thieves steal historic crown jewels may have been an inside job.

Thieves used chainsaws to climb up the side of the Louvre, which is the world's most visited museum and broke into the golden Galerie d’Apollon room through a window to steal the valuable jewels in just seven minutes.

A video released earlier in the week showed the thieve calmly coming down from the museum using a cherry picker in broad daylight.

They stole nine pieces from the Napoleon and Empress Josephine collection but accidentally dropped one of them while escaping through central Paris on motorbikes.

Police in Paris have now found digital proof that security team member from the museum was in contact with the thieves.

A source told The Telegraph, “We have found digital forensic evidence that shows there was cooperation with one of the museum’s security guards and the thieves."

It added, “Sensitive information was passed on about the museum’s security, which is how they were aware of the breach.”

Thieves successfully stole extremely valuable items such as a tiara, necklaces and brooches that originally belonged to the family of Napoleon Bonaparte.

On the other hand, French police are urgently trying to find the group responsible for the daring robbery.

At the same time, experts believe that the stolen crown jewels may already be lost forever.

