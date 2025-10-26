World

US–North Korea relations take surprising twist as Trump hints at Kim reunion

Trump made history by becoming the first sitting US president to step into North Korea during his first term

  • By Fatima Nadeem
The US President Donald Trump has recently revealed his willingness to meet Kim Jong Un during his current trip to Asia.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump mentioned that he has a "very well" relationship with Kim and asked the media to spread that message.

In 2019, during his first term, Trump made history by becoming the first sitting US president to step into North Korea.

Since then, he and Kim haven't met while the White House has said there are no plans for the meeting between the two leaders during Trump's five-day trip to Asia where he will meet the leaders of Malaysia, Japan and South Korea.

Chung Jin-young, a former dean at South Korea's Kyung Hee University, said, "If a meeting with Kim Jong Un happens, Trump would brag of it and boast he's the one who can resolve Korean Peninsula issues as well, so he has something to gain," as per Sky News.

On the other hand, Kim recently said he still has positive personal memories of Trump and is willing to talk with the U.S. again, but only if America stops demanding that North Korea give up its nuclear weapons, which he called an unreasonable idea.

Kim has been rapidly increasing North Korea’s stockpile of missiles that can carry nuclear weapons and also strengthened his political position by supporting Russia in war against Ukraine and improving ties with China.

