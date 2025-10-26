Kamala Harris hints at presidential comeback in exclusive interview

Former US Vice-President Kamala Harris signals possible presidential run in future.
In an exclusive interview with BBC, she said it's possible she could become president one day and expressed confidence that a woman will hold the White House at some point.
"I am not done. I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones," Harris said.
Trump defeated Harris in the 2024 presidential election, who joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump.
In an interview which is set to air on Sunday, October 26, she also criticized Trump, calling him a "tyrant," and said that her previous warnings about him during the campaign were proven correct.
She said, "He said he would weaponise the Department of Justice - and he has done exactly that."
Harris, who previously dismissed polls that suggest she is unlikely to become the Democratic nominee added, "If I listened to polls I would have not run for my first office, or my second office - and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here."
On the other hand, Harris has released a book called 107 Days in which she shares her experiences during the final 107 days of her presidential campaign.