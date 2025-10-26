World

JD Vance criticizes Zohran Mamdani over his 9/11 ‘real victim’ remarks

Zohran Mamdani claims his aunt was ‘the real victim of 9/11’ ahead of New York mayoral elections

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
JD Vance criticizes Zohran Mamdani over his 9/11 ‘real victim’ remarks
JD Vance criticizes Zohran Mamdani over his 9/11 ‘real victim’ remarks

Vice President JD Vance criticized New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on Saturday, writing on X that according to the Democrat, "the real victim of 9/11" was his aunt.

According to Fox News, Vance made the remark as early voting began Saturday in New York City, where Mamdani, the frontrunner in the race, is trying to fend off challengers Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.

"I want to speak to the memory of my aunt. Who stopped taking the subway after September 11th because she did not feel safe in her hijab," Mamdani said in a clip of a Friday campaign event that Vance shared.

"According to Zohran, the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks," Vance said.

Mamdani also said Friday, "I want to speak to the Muslim who works for our city, whether they teach in our schools or walk the beat for the NYPD, New Yorkers who all make daily sacrifices for the city they call home, only to see their leaders spit in their face."

"I want to speak to every child who grows up here marked as the other, who is randomly selected in a way that never quite feels random, who feels that they carry a stain that can never be cleaned. Growing up in the shadow of 9/11, I have known what it means to live with an undercurrent of suspicion in this city," Mamdani added.

Mamdani accused Cuomo this week of "Islamophobic rhetoric" after the former governor joined a radio show and its host speculated that Mamdani would be "cheering" if New York City faced another 9/11-style attack.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University shooting kills one, injures six

Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University shooting kills one, injures six
Seven shot outside Lincoln University’s International Cultural Center during Homecoming event

Trump begins high-stakes Asian visit ahead of trade talks with Xi Jinping

Trump begins high-stakes Asian visit ahead of trade talks with Xi Jinping
US President Donald Trump arrives in Malaysia to oversees ‘historic’ Thailand-Cambodia peace deal

US to increase Canada tariffs by 10% over controversial anti-tariff ad

US to increase Canada tariffs by 10% over controversial anti-tariff ad
Canada is the only G7 country that hasn’t made a deal with US since Trump began imposing tariffs on trading partners

Kamala Harris hints at presidential comeback in exclusive interview

Kamala Harris hints at presidential comeback in exclusive interview
Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election

US–North Korea relations take surprising twist as Trump hints at Kim reunion

US–North Korea relations take surprising twist as Trump hints at Kim reunion
Trump made history by becoming the first sitting US president to step into North Korea during his first term

Louvre jewel heist takes shocking new turn with fresh clues uncovered

Louvre jewel heist takes shocking new turn with fresh clues uncovered
Thieves successfully stole extremely valuable items that originally belonged to the family of Napoleon Bonaparte

Temu launches probe after 13-year-old boy swallows 100 high-power magnets

Temu launches probe after 13-year-old boy swallows 100 high-power magnets
The e-commerce giant is currently working to ensure compliance with local safety regulations and remove any banned items

Lucy Powell elected Labour’s new deputy leader amid party tensions

Lucy Powell elected Labour’s new deputy leader amid party tensions
Former Commons leader Lucy Powell has been crowned Labour's new deputy leader in a close contest

Tropical Storm Melissa expected to intensify amid growing alarms in Jamaica

Tropical Storm Melissa expected to intensify amid growing alarms in Jamaica
Melissa is currently moving slowly, causing challenges in Jamaica and Haiti, including flooding and landslide

China lends rare golden monkeys to European zoos in diplomatic move

China lends rare golden monkeys to European zoos in diplomatic move
Golden snub-nosed monkeys are unique to China and can only be moved outside the country with approval from government

Countries that don't celebrate Halloween: Here's Why

Countries that don't celebrate Halloween: Here's Why
Many countries around the world do not mark the spooky season due to cultural and ideological differences

Miss USA 2025 crowned as former titleholder skips ceremony amid leadership shift

Miss USA 2025 crowned as former titleholder skips ceremony amid leadership shift
The pageant named Miss USA 2025 as the organisation ushered in 'new era' after major internal shakeups