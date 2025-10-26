Migrant sex offender arrested in London days after accidental prison release

A migrant named Hadush Kebatu who was accidentally released from prison has been captured by police in north London's Finsbury Park area on Sunday, October 26.
He had been sentenced last month for sexually assaulting a teenage girls and a woman in Epping while staying at asylum hotel and was supposed to be deported but prison staff accidentally released him instead.
Essex Police learned at 12:57 pm on Friday, October 24 that Kebatu had been mistakenly released but by then he had already taken train to east London 16 minutes earlier.
After his release, he was seen in Chelmsford city center talking to public probably asking for help.
As per BBC, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Kebatu will be deported and that an investigation is being carried out to find out how all this error happened.
The Metropolitan Police said someone from the public informed them after seeing a man who looked like Kebatu at a bus stop near Finsbury Park station on Sunday morning.
The police were seen taking Kebatu away in handcuffs and he was no longer wearing the grey prison tracksuit he had when he was last seen on Friday.
Initially, Kebatu said he was not guilty of the crimes but last month the court found him guilty of five offences and sentenced him to 12 months in prison which included the time he had already spent in jail before his trial.
He was also given five-year order banning him from contacting any women and was required to stay on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.