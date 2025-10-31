Sci-Tech

OpenAI upgrades Sora app with multiple engaging features

OpenAI has also launched Leaderboards to boost social engagement

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  
OpenAI has launched a significant update for its Sora app on iOS, launching multiple creative features, including Video Stitching, Character Cameo, and Leaderboards.

The San Francisco-based AI firm has temporarily lifted the invite limitation for users across the US, letting everyone sign up freely.

The major highlight of the update is Character Cameo, which allows users to generate reusable AI characters using short videos, drawings, audio of pets, and objects.

Users can also name these characters, give personality traits, and behavioural limits. Users can also decide if they would want to keep their creations private, limited to mutual friends, or make them public, though they are restricted to how many Cameos they can generate.

Another addition is Video Stitching, a feature that lets users merge several short clips into longer videos.

The feature automatically adds transitions and effects for a more cohesive result.

Finally, OpenAI has launched Leaderboards to boost social engagement. Three leaderboards are accessible: one ranks the most Cameoed users, another lists top remixed accounts, and the third major leading characters.

This feature-rich update marks a significant step in diversifying Sora’s creative capabilities, making AI-centric video generators more engaging and accessible to a wider audience.

