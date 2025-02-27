World

Archaeologists discover 4,000-year-old Stonehenge-like structure in Denmark

The discovery includes 45 wooden pieces from the Neolithic era, arranged in a circle

  • February 27, 2025
Danish archaeologists have discovered a 4,000-year-old wooden circle in the town of Aars, in northwestern Denmark, which might be related to Britain’s Stonehenge.

Archaeologists made this discovery during construction work on a housing estate.

As per GB News, experts believe the ancient structure could provide evidence of a historical link between Neolithic people in Denmark and Britain.

The discovery includes 45 wooden pieces from the Neolithic era, arranged in a circle with a diameter of about 30 meters.

The wooden pieces create a slightly oval-shaped structure, with each piece placed about two meters apart.

Sidsel Wahlin, conservationist at the town's Vesthimmerland museum, said "It is a once in a lifetime find.”

She added that the circle "points to a strong connection with the British henge world."

Archaeologists are now examining the site to see if it has an inner circle, like the concentric design of Stonehenge.

Experts mentioned that similar wooden circles, believed to be linked to sun worship, have been found on the Danish island of Bornholm.

Wahlin pointed out that the Aars circle is the first large one that can be properly studied.

The Danish wooden circle is estimated to be from around 2000 BC.

Moreover, the timing suggest that the wooden circle and Stonehenge might have been constructed around the same historical period.

