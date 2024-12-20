Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation

In a major turn of events, scientists might have figured out the original reason for building Stonehenge.
As per Sky News, a new study published in the journal Archaeology International revealed that Stonehenge might have been built to unite the early people of Britain, even before the formation of a United Kingdom.
Scientists have found through geological research that the stones used to build Stonehenge were transported from faraway regions of Britain and were brought to Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire around 500 years ago.
Professor Mike Parker Pearson, lead researcher and an archaeologist at University College London, said in a statement, noting, "The fact that all of its stones originated from distant regions, making it unique among over 900 stone circles in Britain, suggests that [Stonehenge] may have had a political as well as a religious purpose - as a monument of unification for the peoples of Britain, celebrating their eternal links with their ancestors and the cosmos."
On the other hand, new research on the six-tonne altar stone, located within the Stonehenge circle horizontally, has provided valuable insight about the monument.
It is believed that ancient farmers from various parts of the land came together at Stonehenge to celebrate a feast during the winter solstice on December 21.
The winter solstice marks the point when the days begin to get longer again, marking the return of more daylight.