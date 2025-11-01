World

Tanzania elections turn violent as Samia Suluhu's victory sparks outrage

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been declared the winner of Tanzania's presidential election

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Tanzania elections turn violent as Samia Suluhu’s victory sparks outrage
Tanzania elections turn violent as Samia Suluhu’s victory sparks outrage

Tanzania is facing turmoil as deadly protests erupt following disputed election where current President Samia Suluhu Hassan was announced the winner.

As per multiple reports, Samia won 98% of the votes out of about 32 billion ballots cast in Wednesday elections.

However, international observers have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and the widespread violence which has reportedly left hundreds of people dead and many injured.

During the election, the police fired bullets and used tear gases to control the protestors who had taken to the streets.

Some of the demonstrators tore down posters of President Samia and also set government buildings on fire.

The protests are largely being led by young people who believe the election was not fair and are accusing the government of destroying democracy by silencing key opposition figures, one of whom has been jailed while another disqualified from running due to technical reasons.

Considering this, the officials have extended the curfew to try to calm the situation and stop further protests.

The internet blackout across the country is preventing people from confirming how many have died.

Tanzania's main opposition party says the death toll is in the hundreds, while the United Nations, relying on trustworthy sources, reports that at least 10 people were killed in three cities.

Meanwhile, the Tanzanian government denied the opposition's claim about the number of deaths, saying the figures were "hugely exaggerated."

