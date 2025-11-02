Sports

Virgil van Dijk hits back at critics after Liverpool end losing streak

Liverpool ended their loosing streak with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Virgil van Dijk hits back at critics after Liverpool end losing streak
Virgil van Dijk hits back at critics after Liverpool end losing streak

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has fired back at critics after the team faced intense criticism over recent struggles.

Following Liverpool's recent victory, the Dutch defender called the negative talk from fans and the media "ridiculous," suggesting that people were too quick to judge the team.

The club ended their loosing streak on Saturday, November 1 with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Goals from Liverpool's start player Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch helped the defending champions to finally secure a Premier League win after struggling to get a victory in recent games.

Salah's goal also marked a major career milestone as he reached his 250th goal for the club.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Van Dijk said, "What I have noticed over the last couple of weeks especially is that there is a lot of noise that you have no control over and that we have to deal with as a team."

The Reds captain continued, "Some of those takes are absolutely ridiculous. But you have to deal with that. It's outside noise that can reach certain players, the group. It's about sticking together."

"Now it's time to keep working, never get too high, never get too low," the 34-year-old added.

The club will now play their next Champions League game against Real Madrid on Tuesday, November 4.

