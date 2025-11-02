Sports

Mohamed Salah achieves new career milestone to bring Liverpool ‘back on track’

Liverpool ends losing streak with dominant victory over Aston Villa in Premier League

  • By Bushra Saleem
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah scored his 250th goal for the club as the reigning champions ended their wait for a Premier League victory.

According to Irvine Time, Tottenham boss Thomas Frank found himself having to defend his players after they were booed off following a 1-0 home defeat by Chelsea.

At the other end of the table, Wolves counterpart Vitor Pereira was left shell-shocked as Fulham piled further pressure on to his shoulders.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot paid tribute to Mohamed Salah after his 250th goal for the club helped stop the rot with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Slot said, “That’s almost unbelievable. If you score 250 goals, it is already unbelievable, let alone for one club. You don’t see that much in football anymore.

“And of course, it’s special for him to score his 250th. For him to score, it’s not even that special because that’s what we all know he will always do.”

Salah became just the third Liverpool player to score 250 goals for the club, following in the footsteps of Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.

