Former Liverpool, Chelsea manager Matt Beard passes away at 47

Former Liverpool manager Matt Beard has died at the age of 47, the Women's Super League club has announced.
According to BBC, Beard led Liverpool to back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014.
He returned for a second spell at the club in 2021 but was sacked in February this year.
In a statement, Liverpool paid tribute to "an extremely committed and successful manager".
They added: "He was also a person of real integrity and warmth, who will always be remembered with genuine fondness by everyone he worked with at the club. Rest in peace, Matt."
After his reappointment in 2021, Beard led the Reds to promotion back to the WSL and helped them to a seventh-placed finish on their return to the top flight.
Beard also managed Liverpool during their first ever Champions League campaign.
His brother Mark paid tribute to the "most amazing, caring man who was loved by anyone who had the pleasure to meet him".
"We will love you forever Matt Matt," he said in a social media post.
The Football Association called Beard a "key figure" in women's football, adding that its "thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time".
The WSL posted a tribute on X, saying: "Everyone at WSL Football extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of Matt Beard following news of his passing.
"Matt played an instrumental role in the growth of women's football and will be missed by everyone associated with the game."
Beard was appointed Burnley manager in June but resigned after just two months in charge.