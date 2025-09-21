Home / Sports

Former Liverpool, Chelsea manager Matt Beard passes away at 47

Liverpool ‘deeply shocked and saddened’ on sudden passing of former women teams’ manager

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Former Liverpool, Chelsea manager Matt Beard passes away at 47
Former Liverpool, Chelsea manager Matt Beard passes away at 47

Former Liverpool manager Matt Beard has died at the age of 47, the Women's Super League club has announced.

According to BBC, Beard led Liverpool to back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014.

He returned for a second spell at the club in 2021 but was sacked in February this year.

In a statement, Liverpool paid tribute to "an extremely committed and successful manager".

They added: "He was also a person of real integrity and warmth, who will always be remembered with genuine fondness by everyone he worked with at the club. Rest in peace, Matt."

After his reappointment in 2021, Beard led the Reds to promotion back to the WSL and helped them to a seventh-placed finish on their return to the top flight.

Beard also managed Liverpool during their first ever Champions League campaign.

His brother Mark paid tribute to the "most amazing, caring man who was loved by anyone who had the pleasure to meet him".

"We will love you forever Matt Matt," he said in a social media post.

The Football Association called Beard a "key figure" in women's football, adding that its "thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time".

The WSL posted a tribute on X, saying: "Everyone at WSL Football extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of Matt Beard following news of his passing.

"Matt played an instrumental role in the growth of women's football and will be missed by everyone associated with the game."

Beard was appointed Burnley manager in June but resigned after just two months in charge.

You Might Like:

Lionel Messi to extend Inter Miami stay beyond 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi to extend Inter Miami stay beyond 2026 World Cup?
Inter Miami boss drops major hint on Lionel Messi's future ahead of contract expiry

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal reunion on court? Agent reveals exciting update

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal reunion on court? Agent reveals exciting update
Roger Federer's agent drops massive hint on Rafael Nadal collaboration on the tennis court

GTA 6 aims for groundbreaking release on May 26, 2026, says Rockstar

GTA 6 aims for groundbreaking release on May 26, 2026, says Rockstar
The recent teaser of GTA 6 revealed dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia; however, other details remain under wraps

Ruben Amorim rules out change, claims 'not even Pope' could convince him

Ruben Amorim rules out change, claims 'not even Pope' could convince him
Manchester United hit with worst win record in 80 years under Ruben Amorim's leadership

Cristiano Ronaldo defends Joao Felix after critics mock Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo defends Joao Felix after critics mock Al-Nassr move
Joao Felix joined Al-Nassr from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £43.7million

Carlos Alcaraz shines in doubles as Team Europe dominates Laver Cup day 1

Carlos Alcaraz shines in doubles as Team Europe dominates Laver Cup day 1
Carlos Alcaraz recently became world number one again after winning the US Open

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi may be replaced by rising star, Guardiola hints

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi may be replaced by rising star, Guardiola hints
Pep Guardiola considers a certain player as a genuine contender who could challenge both Ronaldo and Messi

Jasmine Paolini leads Italy to Billie Jean King Cup final with victory over Svitolina

Jasmine Paolini leads Italy to Billie Jean King Cup final with victory over Svitolina
Italy's win made them the first team since the Czech Republic to reach three consecutive finals in major tennis competition

Battlefield 6 battle royale mode footage leaked ahead of release

Battlefield 6 battle royale mode footage leaked ahead of release
Battlefield 6 is slated to release on October 10, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

Lando Norris opens up about crash during Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice

Lando Norris opens up about crash during Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice
Lando Norris admitted that the crash during Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice was a major blow

Lionel Messi’s Argentina lose top spot in FIFA rankings

Lionel Messi’s Argentina lose top spot in FIFA rankings
Lionel Messi's long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal moved up to fifth in the rankings

Azerbaijan GP FP1: McLaren tops disrupted practice session

Azerbaijan GP FP1: McLaren tops disrupted practice session
Lando Norris leads Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc in the first Baku practice