Mamdani congratulates Cuomo on winning Trump endorsement after gay bar stunt

Zohran Mamdani reacted after US President Donald Trump slammed him and called “communist” while chosing Andrew Cuomo over him.
New York City’s mayoral race between 34-year-old Mamdani and 67-year-old Cuomo took an unexpected turn this morning with US President Trump voicing his support for the latter.
Trump, a Republican, made waves by picking Cuomo over Mamdani during his 60 Minutes appearance.
Trump, in an interview with "60 Minutes," said if he had to pick between former a "bad Democrat" or a "communist" - he would pick the “bad Democrat.”
Trump said, “It’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York. Because if you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there.”
“So I don’t know that he’s won, and I’m not a fan of Cuomo one way or the other, but if it’s gonna be between a bad Democrat and a communist, I’m gonna pick the bad Democrat all the time, to be honest with you,” he added.
Mamdani, reacted to the quote within hours. “Congratulations, Andrew Cuomo. I know how hard you worked for this,” he wrote on X.
The 34-year-old mayoral candidate has cultivated a large social media following with his biting sarcasm and witty posts aimed at youngsters. This post on Trump’s endorsement was quickly flooded with reactions.