World

Mamdani congratulates Cuomo on winning Trump endorsement after gay bar stunt

Trump prefers 'bad Democrat' Cuomo over 'communist' Mamdani in NYC Mayoral race

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Mamdani congratulates Cuomo on winning Trump endorsement after gay bar stunt
Mamdani congratulates Cuomo on winning Trump endorsement after gay bar stunt

Zohran Mamdani reacted after US President Donald Trump slammed him and called “communist” while chosing Andrew Cuomo over him.

New York City’s mayoral race between 34-year-old Mamdani and 67-year-old Cuomo took an unexpected turn this morning with US President Trump voicing his support for the latter.

Trump, a Republican, made waves by picking Cuomo over Mamdani during his 60 Minutes appearance.

Trump, in an interview with "60 Minutes," said if he had to pick between former a "bad Democrat" or a "communist" - he would pick the “bad Democrat.”

Trump said, “It’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York. Because if you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there.”

“So I don’t know that he’s won, and I’m not a fan of Cuomo one way or the other, but if it’s gonna be between a bad Democrat and a communist, I’m gonna pick the bad Democrat all the time, to be honest with you,” he added.

Mamdani, reacted to the quote within hours. “Congratulations, Andrew Cuomo. I know how hard you worked for this,” he wrote on X.

The 34-year-old mayoral candidate has cultivated a large social media following with his biting sarcasm and witty posts aimed at youngsters. This post on Trump’s endorsement was quickly flooded with reactions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trump downplays war threat with Venezuela, warns Maduro ‘days are numbered’

Trump downplays war threat with Venezuela, warns Maduro ‘days are numbered’
President Trump warns Nicolas Maduro as US military presence in the Caribbean increases

Maldives makes history as first country with generational smoking ban

Maldives makes history as first country with generational smoking ban
Maldives sets precedent with a lifetime ban on smoking for people born after 2007

Afghanistan hit by powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake, killing at least 7

Afghanistan hit by powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake, killing at least 7
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif, killing 7 and injuring 150

Avalanche in Italy’s Dolomites kills five German climbers

Avalanche in Italy’s Dolomites kills five German climbers
Five German climbers, including a 17-year-old girl, were killed in an avalanche in the Dolomite mountains in Italy

Louvre Heist suspects found to have decade-old convictions

Louvre Heist suspects found to have decade-old convictions
Four thieves carried out daring heist at the Louvre Museum in broad daylight

Hurricane Melissa death toll hits 28 in Jamaica amid widespread devastation

Hurricane Melissa death toll hits 28 in Jamaica amid widespread devastation
Hurricane Melissa has caused at least 31 deaths in Haiti and at least two in the Dominican Republic

UK PM Keir Starmer condemns ‘appalling’ stabbings attack on train

UK PM Keir Starmer condemns ‘appalling’ stabbings attack on train
British police and ambulance services stated a number of individuals had been stabbed on the train

UK train stabbing: Two men arrested as police rule out terrorism

UK train stabbing: Two men arrested as police rule out terrorism
Knife related crimes in England and Wales have been rising steadily

UK weather: Unusually warm spell expected next week

UK weather: Unusually warm spell expected next week
Temperatures early next week are expected to be above average in the UK

Obama takes aim at Trump’s ‘lawlessness’ ahead of mayoral elections

Obama takes aim at Trump’s ‘lawlessness’ ahead of mayoral elections
Barack Obama urges Democrats to confront Trump’s ‘recklessness’ ahead of elections in key states

Mexico supermarket blast kills at least 23, injures nearly a dozen in Sonora

Mexico supermarket blast kills at least 23, injures nearly a dozen in Sonora
Claudia Sheinbaum extends ‘heartfelt condolences’ to families of Sonora supermarket blast victims

US warns of possible military action in Nigeria over attacks on Christians

US warns of possible military action in Nigeria over attacks on Christians
Trump vows response to attacks on Christians, orders Pentagon to ‘prepare for action’ in Nigeria