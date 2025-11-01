Sci-Tech

Bluesky reaches 40 million users, announces ‘dislikes’ beta

Bluesky is also experimenting with ranking systems, design updates, and feedback tools

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Bluesky reaches 40 million users, announces ‘dislikes’ beta
Bluesky reaches 40 million users, announces ‘dislikes’ beta

Bluesky, the decentralised social network, announced a significant achievement of reaching 40 million users and will soon start experimenting with “dislikes” feature to enhance personalisation on its Discover feed and other areas.

The latest feature will allow users to mark posts they don’t want to see, assisting the system learn preferences and refine content and reply rankings.

With this update, the company aims to offer a “fun, genuine, and respectful exchange,” after receiving massive backlash over its moderation approach.

Rather than banning controversial figures directly, the platform majorly focuses on offering user control over their experience through content filters, custom moderation services, moderation lists, and muted words.

It also lets users detach quote posts to limit unwanted attention.

Alongside dislikes feature, Bluesky is also experimenting with ranking systems, design updates, and feedback tools.

Notably, the forthcoming feature will map out “social neighborhoods,” groups of users who frequently engage to prioritise replies from known connections.

Furthermore, the company is improving its model to identify and downrank spammy, toxic, and off-topic replies.

Another update alters the Reply button to open the full thread first, encouraging users to read before replying and deleting redundant messages.

Bluesky stated that these updates aim to enhance user experience as the platform continues to grow.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Samsung to build 'AI Megafactory' using 50,000 Nvidia GPUs

Samsung to build 'AI Megafactory' using 50,000 Nvidia GPUs
Samsung will use Nvidia’s Omniverse simulation software and GPUs to integrate in its native AI-powered models for devices

Zuckerberg shows off Roman Halloween look while ‘messaging for Mars’

Zuckerberg shows off Roman Halloween look while ‘messaging for Mars’
Mark Zuckerberg reveals what happened when he finally got to pick the Halloween theme

OpenAI upgrades Sora app with multiple engaging features

OpenAI upgrades Sora app with multiple engaging features
OpenAI has also launched Leaderboards to boost social engagement

Apple reports record Q4 earnings amid strong iPhone 17 demand

Apple reports record Q4 earnings amid strong iPhone 17 demand
The iPhone revenue totaled $49.03 billion, which is less than the expected figure of $49.3 billion

WhatsApp rolls out game-changing feature for channel admins

WhatsApp rolls out game-changing feature for channel admins
WhatsApp is adding new features to make channels more engaging and interactive

Canva releases own design model, brings several AI features to platform

Canva releases own design model, brings several AI features to platform
Canva has also launched Canva Grow, an all-in-one marketing platform that is a perfect combination of analytics, creation

YouTube TV viewers to lose Disney, ESPN channels amid contract dispute

YouTube TV viewers to lose Disney, ESPN channels amid contract dispute
Disney content to go dark on YouTube TV as both companies failed to reach an agreement on contract expiration

Threads now allows users to approve and filter their replies

Threads now allows users to approve and filter their replies
Threads has also rolled out new Activity feed filters that make it easier to view replies from people you follow or those that include mentions

WhatsApp brings Passkeys support for easier access to encrypted backups

WhatsApp brings Passkeys support for easier access to encrypted backups
Users can retrieve their data or access WhatsApp’s backup after losing their device by using different methods with this update

Microsoft services restores after widespread outage affecting millions of users

Microsoft services restores after widespread outage affecting millions of users
Major Microsoft error caused AFD nodes to fail, impacting several apps, including Microsoft 365, Xbox Live, Heathrow Airport, more

1X unveils $20,000 humanoid robot NEO to transform ‘life at home’

1X unveils $20,000 humanoid robot NEO to transform ‘life at home’
NEO can handle daily chores, from folding laundry to cleaning and organizing

Is Microsoft Azure and AWS down? Millions of users report issues across US

Is Microsoft Azure and AWS down? Millions of users report issues across US
Microsoft and AWS have reportedly grappled with a significant outage