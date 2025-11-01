Bluesky reaches 40 million users, announces ‘dislikes’ beta

Bluesky, the decentralised social network, announced a significant achievement of reaching 40 million users and will soon start experimenting with “dislikes” feature to enhance personalisation on its Discover feed and other areas.
The latest feature will allow users to mark posts they don’t want to see, assisting the system learn preferences and refine content and reply rankings.
With this update, the company aims to offer a “fun, genuine, and respectful exchange,” after receiving massive backlash over its moderation approach.
Rather than banning controversial figures directly, the platform majorly focuses on offering user control over their experience through content filters, custom moderation services, moderation lists, and muted words.
It also lets users detach quote posts to limit unwanted attention.
Alongside dislikes feature, Bluesky is also experimenting with ranking systems, design updates, and feedback tools.
Notably, the forthcoming feature will map out “social neighborhoods,” groups of users who frequently engage to prioritise replies from known connections.
Furthermore, the company is improving its model to identify and downrank spammy, toxic, and off-topic replies.
Another update alters the Reply button to open the full thread first, encouraging users to read before replying and deleting redundant messages.
Bluesky stated that these updates aim to enhance user experience as the platform continues to grow.