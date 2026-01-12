Christian McCaffrey ‘proud’ of San Francisco 49ers after eliminating Eagles 

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey hailed the team's performance after kicking the Philadelphia Eagles out of the NFL (National Football League) playoffs.
According to The Guardian, the 49ers beat the Eagles 23-19 in a wild-card playoff game on Sunday, January 11, after Brock Purdy threw a touchdown pass to McCaffery in the late fourth quarter.
The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl last year, fell victim to themselves as Jauan Jennings took the snap, rolled right, and threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to McCaffrey, giving the 49ers a 17-16 lead.
After the win, McCaffrey said, “We just focused on one play at a time. We knew it was going to be a 12-round fight. That’s what we kept saying. We just had to stick to it. No matter what happened during the game, good or bad, we just kept trusting each other and ended up winning.”
“Our team fights. I love this group so much. I don’t have enough good things to say about it. I’m proud to be a part of this team,” he added.
Purdy also showed a strong game throughout the weekend clash, throwing for 262 yards and leading the 49ers to a win in Philadelphia, making a comeback after struggling in Philly.
Furthermore, the San Francisco 49ers will not face top-seeded Seattle next weekend for an NFC divisional playoff game without star tight end George Kittle, who was taken off the field with a torn Achilles tendon late in the first half.