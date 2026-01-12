5 new K-Dramas to binge-watch in 2026: From 'Bloodhounds S2' to 'Undercover Miss Hong' 

Korean dramas continue to dominate global streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, and the upcoming lineup promises romance, thrill, fantasy, and star-studded casts.
From big-budget productions to highly anticipated actor comebacks, these shows are already generating massive excitement among fans.
Here’s a look at five upcoming Korean dramas that should definitely be on your watchlist in 2026:
Bloodhounds season 2
Bloodhounds has been renewed for Season 2, with production confirmed by Netflix Korea, bringing back stars Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi as the beloved boxing duo, Gun-woo and Woo-jin, who will face a new villain played by Rain (Jung Ji-hoon) in an underground boxing world, with a rumoured late 2025 release on Netflix.
Can This Love Be Translated?
Can This Love Be Translated? The Hong sisters wrote an upcoming South Korean television series, directed by Yoo Young-eun, and starring Kim Seon-ho, Go Youn-jung, Sota Fukushi, Choi Woo-sung, and Lee Yi-dam.
The series depicts the relationship between a multilingual interpreter and a top actress.
Notably, the first episode of the new show will premiere on January 16th, 2026.
No Tail to Tell
No Tail to Tell is an upcoming South Korean television series co-written by Park Chan-young and Jo Ah-young, directed by Kim Jung-kwon, and starring Kim Hye-yoon and Lomon.
The series tells the story of a nine-tailed fox woman who, after an unexpected accident involving a renowned soccer star, is transformed into a human.
No Tail to Tell will premiere on Netflix on January 16th, 2026.
Spring Fever
Spring Fever is an ongoing South Korean television series starring Ahn Bo-hyun and Lee Joo-bin.
Based on the web novel of the same name by Baek Min-a, it depicts the story of a woman who leaves Seoul after a heartbreak and meets a man who changes her life.
The highly anticipated Korean drama debuted on January 5th, 2026, and will conclude on February 10th, 2026.
Undercover Miss Hong
Undercover Miss Hong is an upcoming South Korean workplace comedy television series written by Moon Hyun-kyung, directed by Park Seon-ho, and starring Park Shin-hye in the title role, along with Go Kyung-pyo, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Cho Han-gyeol.
The first episode of Undercover Miss Hong is slated to be released on January 17th, 2026.