World

Manchester Airport gold seizure: Two men arrested in money laundering probe

Police have arrested two men after being stopped at Manchester Airport and searches in West Yorkshire

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Greater Manchester Police seized nearly £2 million worth of gold bars and jewellery at Manchester Airport.

Two men, aged 49 and 45 have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering which is thought to be the largest gold seizure by Greater Manchester Police.

Police spotted a suspicious vehicle at Manchester Airport on 30 October and found seven gold bars worth around £700,000 inside.

After an initial investigation, the two suspects were identified and arrested on Monday night when they returned to the UK on an incoming flight, as per Sky News.

The two men, aged 49 and 45, are still in custody while police continue their investigation.

Searches also uncovered an extra £1 million in gold and jewellery.

A separate search at property in Bradford, West Yorkshire, found gold bars worth about £60,000, a £30,000 watch and some cash.

Detective Inspector Sarah Langley, from GMP's economic crime unit, said in a statement, noting, "Following initial inquiries, we have begun a money laundering investigation and have been working through all information available to us as part of this work.

"Any discovery of this size is of course something we want to explore all reasons for, and our specialist officers are currently determining the reasons for the gold and jewellery being brought into the country," it added.

The police asked anyone who knows about the case to contact the police as their information could help the investigation.

