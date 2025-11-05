Simone Biles gets real about plastic surgery: 'I've had three procedures' 

Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles got candid about her plastic surgeries in her new video.
According to People, the American gymnast, in a video posted on her TikTok on Wednesday, October 29, admitted that she underwent three plastic surgeries while sharing “fun facts” about herself.
Without sharing any context, the seven-time Olympic gold medallist said, “I have had three plastic surgeries, and two of them you would never be able to tell.”
She also encouraged her followers to “guess” about the surgeries as she continued to share some more “fun facts.”
A user guessed, “(Breasts), skinny BBL, and eye lift or skin tightening? I’m literally guessing because I can’t tell lol.”
Replying to user comments, the 28-year-old revealed which surgeries she had done while opening up about the reasons behind two of them.
She wrote, “(cherries emoji), lower bleph because I had THE WORST eye bags & ear lobe, my earring got ripped out when I was younger.”
The video came weeks after her video of flips on a trampoline at her new home in which she hinted about breast implants with the same cherries emoji.
She said at that time, “So I actually haven't flipped in a year. And we're at our new house, so here we go.”
The gymnastics star also sparked plastic surgery speculation after sharing bikini photos from her vacation this summer, but this was the first time she admitted to getting the procedures done.
Notably, Biles remained a dominant gymnast during the 2024 Paris Olympics and made history after winning gold in the team, all-around, and vault competitions.