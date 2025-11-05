Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals ‘very difficult’ tearful retirement plans: ‘Soon’

Ronaldo shares his emotional retirement plans in a candid interview with Piers Morgan

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals ‘very difficult’ tearful retirement plans: ‘Soon’
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals ‘very difficult’ tearful retirement plans: ‘Soon’

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his “very difficult” retirement plans in the latest interview with Piers Morgan.

According to Independent, the Portuguese star footballer has announced that he will be retiring “soon” while predicting an emotional and tearful farewell.

The Al Nassr forward was asked about hanging up his boots during an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, to which he replied, “Soon. But I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. It will be difficult? Yes. Probably (I) will cry, yes… I’m (an) open person. (It) will be very, very difficult, yes. I’m an easy guy to cry. I’m open. I’m an honest person.”

“But I prepared my future since I was 25, 26, or 27 years old. So I think I will be capable to support the pressure that could bring… Nothing, I think, will compare to the adrenaline for football, to score goals, and this will have gone away. Everything has to have a beginning, and everything has an end,” he added.

The 40-year-old football legend who has so far scored 952 career goals is eyeing playing the sixth FIFA World Cup of his career with Portugal next year in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

CR7, who has not won any World Cup title during his long and decorated career, will be aiming to end the drought before retirement.

Notably, Portugal has not yet qualified for the 2026 World Cup but is currently leading Group F in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers with 9 points. The team needs to win their remaining matches to book a spot in the mega event.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

David Beckham shares emotional message after being knighted by King Charles

David Beckham shares emotional message after being knighted by King Charles
David Beckham has officially been awarded a knighthood by King Charles for his contributions to sports and charity

Stuart Boam, former Newcastle, Middlesbrough star dies at 77

Stuart Boam, former Newcastle, Middlesbrough star dies at 77
Stuart Boam began his football career playing for Mansfield Town

Aryna Sabalenka set for high-profile ‘Battle of the Sexes’ against Nick Kyrgios

Aryna Sabalenka set for high-profile ‘Battle of the Sexes’ against Nick Kyrgios
'Battle of the Sexes’ became a historic event that greatly influenced the sport of tennis

David Beckham awarded knighthood by King Charles at Windsor Castle

David Beckham awarded knighthood by King Charles at Windsor Castle
David Beckham is widely regarded as one of the top footballers of his generation

Mladen Zizovic's tragic death mid-match leaves players in shock and tears

Mladen Zizovic's tragic death mid-match leaves players in shock and tears
Football mourns after top-flight manager collapses, passes away during game at 44

Trent Alexander-Arnold pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota at Anfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota at Anfield
Alexander-Arnold leaves heartfelt handwritten note for Diogo Jota at Liverpool memorial

Jake Paul blasts Davis after exhibition fight cancellation: ‘Piece of garbage’

Jake Paul blasts Davis after exhibition fight cancellation: ‘Piece of garbage’
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis exhibition fight was cancelled due to serious allegations against "Tank"

Iga Swiatek makes shocking 'feeling old' admission after setback

Iga Swiatek makes shocking 'feeling old' admission after setback
Swiatek suffers shocking defeat to Elena Rybakina at WTA Finals at the end of the season

Erik ten Hag emerges as candidate for Wolves’ managerial role?

Erik ten Hag emerges as candidate for Wolves’ managerial role?
Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a free agent after being sacked by Bayer Leverkusen

Ronaldo breaks silence on Messi debate: 'I don’t agree he’s better than me'

Ronaldo breaks silence on Messi debate: 'I don’t agree he’s better than me'
Fans have long debated whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is the greatest football ever

Iga Swiatek stunned by Rybakina in WTA Finals thriller

Iga Swiatek stunned by Rybakina in WTA Finals thriller
Elena Rybakina extended her winning streak to eight consecutive matches

Sinner to face Alcaraz in South Korea after reclaiming world No. 1 spot

Sinner to face Alcaraz in South Korea after reclaiming world No. 1 spot
Jannik Sinner to meet Carlos Alcaraz in South Korea exhibition match ahead of Australian Open