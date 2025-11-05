Cristiano Ronaldo reveals ‘very difficult’ tearful retirement plans: ‘Soon’

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his “very difficult” retirement plans in the latest interview with Piers Morgan.
According to Independent, the Portuguese star footballer has announced that he will be retiring “soon” while predicting an emotional and tearful farewell.
The Al Nassr forward was asked about hanging up his boots during an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, to which he replied, “Soon. But I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. It will be difficult? Yes. Probably (I) will cry, yes… I’m (an) open person. (It) will be very, very difficult, yes. I’m an easy guy to cry. I’m open. I’m an honest person.”
“But I prepared my future since I was 25, 26, or 27 years old. So I think I will be capable to support the pressure that could bring… Nothing, I think, will compare to the adrenaline for football, to score goals, and this will have gone away. Everything has to have a beginning, and everything has an end,” he added.
The 40-year-old football legend who has so far scored 952 career goals is eyeing playing the sixth FIFA World Cup of his career with Portugal next year in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
CR7, who has not won any World Cup title during his long and decorated career, will be aiming to end the drought before retirement.
Notably, Portugal has not yet qualified for the 2026 World Cup but is currently leading Group F in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers with 9 points. The team needs to win their remaining matches to book a spot in the mega event.