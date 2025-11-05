Novak Djokovic clarifies ATP Finals participation after Turin speculation

Novak Djokovic has shut down all the rumours regarding his participation at the ATP Finals in Turin after a new victory.
According to Tennis Uptodate, after advancing to the quarter-finals, the Serbian tennis player denied his presence at the ATP Finals despite the Italian Tennis Federation’s confirmation.
The President of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation (FITP), Angelo Binaghi, in the recent interview claimed that Djokovic will be playing the ATP Finals, confirming his return to the tournament since winning the title in 2023.
Binaghi's statement sparked speculation, as the 38-year-old has started prioritising Grand Slam tournaments over other events.
However, after beating Alejandro Tabilo and taking revenge for previous defeats with a 7-6(3), 6-1 victory, the Serb opened up about his presence in Turin.
The 24-time Grand Slam winner said, “I don't know where he (Binaghi) got that information from. Definitely not from me or my team. I will decide at the end of this tournament.”
During a press conference at the Hellenic Championships, the Paris Olympic gold medallist was asked about the motivation behind keeping playing at 38.
He replied, “To be honest, I didn't plan it much in advance. Actually, several things have happened in the last couple of years, and we have made new decisions, both personally and professionally. But that's life.”
Djokovic will now face Portuguese tennis player Nuno Borges in the quarter-finals on Thursday, November 6.