THESE common household items can harm babies and toddlers

Many parents believe their homes are completely safe for their babies, baby gates are secured and sharp corners are padded.
However, according to Emmy Sasala, trauma prevention coordinator at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, some of the biggest dangers are hidden inside daily based objects such as remotes, toys, and baby gear.
Sasala underscored that active supervision is essential.
“Parents may rely on cameras or get distracted by phones, but constant attention is key,” she said. She detected five common household dangers responsible for several preventable injuries.
Batteries:
More than 2,800 children every year are treated following swallowing button batteries that can cause severe burns within hours. These batteries are discovered in toys, remotes, and more.
Sensory toys:
Multiple items, including fidget toys and water beads may increase the chances of choking risks and contain magnets unsafe for small children.
Older siblings’ toys:
Small objects like earrings and beads can easily end up in toddlers’ mouths.
High chairs and baby swings:
It’s strongly advised to use safety straps, and never allow babies to sleep in swings.
Walkers:
These give babies access to stoves, cords, and stairs. Stationary activity centers are a safer alternative.