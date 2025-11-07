Health

Here's why Americans worry most about aging

Adults under the age of 65, 67% feel worried about aging, citing concerns over health, finances, and being a burden

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Heres why Americans worry most about aging
Here's why Americans worry most about aging

The US population comprises nearly 18% of the adults aged 65 or above, up from 12.4% in 2004.

According to the US Census Bureau, Longer life expectancy, lower birth rate, and the aging Baby Boomer generation are driving this transition.

A new Pew Research survey of 8,750 adults discovered that nearly half of seniors 495 are satisfied with their aging process, in contrast to the 30% younger adults who believe they’ll age well.

Wealth plays an essential role with 61% of older adults with high incomes report aging well, in contrast to the 51% in the middle-income group and 39% in the lower-income group.

Adults under the age of 65, 67% feel worried about aging, citing concerns over health, finances, and being a burden.

Up to half (45%) are skeptical about their savings to retire. Most Americans believe they have some control over physical health (67%) and mobility (60%); however, 47% people think they can influence mental sharpness or appearance (38%).

When asked how long they need to live, 76% stated at least 80, and 29% hoping to reach the age of 100. Women were also more likely as compared to men to consider anti-anti procedures such as plastic surgery and Botox treatments.

Advertisement
Advertisement

THESE common household items can harm babies and toddlers

THESE common household items can harm babies and toddlers
Here are common household dangers responsible for several preventable injuries

Does performing physical activity benefit women with advanced breast cancer?

Does performing physical activity benefit women with advanced breast cancer?
Results indicated enhanced balance reduced fall risks and restored independence for a few patients

Wegovy and Zepbound prices slashed to $149 under new deal

Wegovy and Zepbound prices slashed to $149 under new deal
Donald Trump announced deals aim to make weight loss treatments more accessible

Lower-risk breast cancer patients may avoid radiation therapy, study

Lower-risk breast cancer patients may avoid radiation therapy, study
Experts mentioned radiation remains essential for higher-risk patients but being used less often in lower-risk cases

Experts warn UK facing highly infectious bird flu yet

Experts warn UK facing highly infectious bird flu yet
Up to 26 farm outbreaks have been confirmed that include 22 in England since October, leading to widespread deduction of flocks

Wegovy and Zepbound prices may drop to $149/month, Administration says

Wegovy and Zepbound prices may drop to $149/month, Administration says
This change would mark a significant reduction from current prices that may surpass $1,000 per month

Report warns GPs requires ADHD training amid increasing demand

Report warns GPs requires ADHD training amid increasing demand
Taskforce urged more support for individuals on waiting lists for young individuals providing early, needs-based support for ADHD

What is DASH Diet and why is it essential for hypertensive individuals?

What is DASH Diet and why is it essential for hypertensive individuals?
DASH diet fosters steady energy, weight control, and enhanced overall nutrition

Wildfire smoke associated with premature births, study

Wildfire smoke associated with premature births, study
Recent research highlighted the significance of protecting pregnant individuals during smoke events

Intermittent fasting safe for brain function, study

Intermittent fasting safe for brain function, study
Skipping a meal or fasting for nearly half a day does not impact cognitive performance

Lung cancer survival rates surge nationwide, Maryland shows increased progress

Lung cancer survival rates surge nationwide, Maryland shows increased progress
Nearly 28.1% of lung cancers are diagnosed earlier across US, and 18.2% of high-risk individuals get recommended screening

5,000 steps daily may protect brain from Alzheimer’s, study

5,000 steps daily may protect brain from Alzheimer’s, study
Up to seven million Americans are currently suffering from Alzheimer’s, a number expected to double by 2060