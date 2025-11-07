The US population comprises nearly 18% of the adults aged 65 or above, up from 12.4% in 2004.
According to the US Census Bureau, Longer life expectancy, lower birth rate, and the aging Baby Boomer generation are driving this transition.
A new Pew Research survey of 8,750 adults discovered that nearly half of seniors 495 are satisfied with their aging process, in contrast to the 30% younger adults who believe they’ll age well.
Wealth plays an essential role with 61% of older adults with high incomes report aging well, in contrast to the 51% in the middle-income group and 39% in the lower-income group.
Adults under the age of 65, 67% feel worried about aging, citing concerns over health, finances, and being a burden.
Up to half (45%) are skeptical about their savings to retire. Most Americans believe they have some control over physical health (67%) and mobility (60%); however, 47% people think they can influence mental sharpness or appearance (38%).
When asked how long they need to live, 76% stated at least 80, and 29% hoping to reach the age of 100. Women were also more likely as compared to men to consider anti-anti procedures such as plastic surgery and Botox treatments.