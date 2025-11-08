Health

Concussion patients at increased risk of traffic accidents, study

Concussions can lead to dizziness, insomnia, slower reaction times, brain fog, and other factors that impair driving

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Concussion patients at increased risk of traffic accidents, study
Concussion patients at increased risk of traffic accidents, study

A recent study revealed individuals who are recovering from a recent concussion should think twice before getting behind the wheel.

According to a study published in the BMJ Open, researchers discovered that concussion patients experience an increased risk of traffic accidents, particularly within the first months following injury.

For the study, researchers assessed medical records from over three million patients in Ontario, Canada, between 2002 and 2022.

Of these, 425,000 had concussions and 2.6 million had ankle sprains. The research discovered that concussion patients were 49% more likely to suffer from concussions than those with ankle sprains, and they are at six times increased risk during the first four weeks post-injury.

Concussions can lead to dizziness, insomnia, slower reaction times, brain fog, and other factors that impair driving.

lead researcher from Toronto’s Sunnybrook Research Institute Dr. Donald Redelmeier stated, “Sometimes a concussion requires more recovery time than people realize,”

Donald continued, “Rushing things might lead to another injury, including a life-threatening traffic crash.”

Scientists further urged patients to treat post-concussion symptoms such as depression, and headaches before driving again and to avoid high-speed or late-night driving during recovery.

Robert Tibshirani of Stanford University said, “These results highlight the importance of traffic safety following a concussion.” 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Here's why Americans worry most about aging

Here's why Americans worry most about aging
Adults under the age of 65, 67% feel worried about aging, citing concerns over health, finances, and being a burden

THESE common household items can harm babies and toddlers

THESE common household items can harm babies and toddlers
Here are common household dangers responsible for several preventable injuries

Does performing physical activity benefit women with advanced breast cancer?

Does performing physical activity benefit women with advanced breast cancer?
Results indicated enhanced balance reduced fall risks and restored independence for a few patients

Wegovy and Zepbound prices slashed to $149 under new deal

Wegovy and Zepbound prices slashed to $149 under new deal
Donald Trump announced deals aim to make weight loss treatments more accessible

Lower-risk breast cancer patients may avoid radiation therapy, study

Lower-risk breast cancer patients may avoid radiation therapy, study
Experts mentioned radiation remains essential for higher-risk patients but being used less often in lower-risk cases

Experts warn UK facing highly infectious bird flu yet

Experts warn UK facing highly infectious bird flu yet
Up to 26 farm outbreaks have been confirmed that include 22 in England since October, leading to widespread deduction of flocks

Wegovy and Zepbound prices may drop to $149/month, Administration says

Wegovy and Zepbound prices may drop to $149/month, Administration says
This change would mark a significant reduction from current prices that may surpass $1,000 per month

Report warns GPs requires ADHD training amid increasing demand

Report warns GPs requires ADHD training amid increasing demand
Taskforce urged more support for individuals on waiting lists for young individuals providing early, needs-based support for ADHD

What is DASH Diet and why is it essential for hypertensive individuals?

What is DASH Diet and why is it essential for hypertensive individuals?
DASH diet fosters steady energy, weight control, and enhanced overall nutrition

Wildfire smoke associated with premature births, study

Wildfire smoke associated with premature births, study
Recent research highlighted the significance of protecting pregnant individuals during smoke events

Intermittent fasting safe for brain function, study

Intermittent fasting safe for brain function, study
Skipping a meal or fasting for nearly half a day does not impact cognitive performance

Lung cancer survival rates surge nationwide, Maryland shows increased progress

Lung cancer survival rates surge nationwide, Maryland shows increased progress
Nearly 28.1% of lung cancers are diagnosed earlier across US, and 18.2% of high-risk individuals get recommended screening