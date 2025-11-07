Lidl set to introduce ‘scan and pay’ system for faster, easier shopping

Lidl, a budget supermarket is planning a major change to how their customer pay.
The store is planning to introduce a new "scan and shop" system where customers can scan items while shopping to make paying faster and easier.
Lidl will call the new system "Lidl Pay," which will be part of its reward app, Lidl Plus.
The service will act as digital wallet ad also allow mobile payments while shopping.
As per multiple reports, Lidl began testing the new “Lidl Pay” system in four stores in September, with plans to expand it next year.
Similar systems are already used by other supermarkets like Asda, Tesco, Waitrose and Sainsbury's where shoppers can pay using their phones and electronic terminals.
Meanwhile, Morrisons also started testing this system in six of its stores last year.
Shyam Unarket, customer relations director at Lidl GB, said, “The integration of payment functionality into the Lidl Plus app represents a step forward in our digital evolution," as per ExpressUK.
He added, “We are committed to investing in technologies that simplify the customer journey and offer greater flexibility in how people shop with us."
Lidl will be the first budget supermarket to introduce the "scan and pay" system.