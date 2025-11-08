World

Miss Chile breaks silence after controversial ‘snorting’ stunt at Miss Universe

Miss Chile’s ’drug‑snorting’ prank at Miss Universe 2025 goes viral, sparking backlash

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Miss Chile breaks silence after controversial ‘snorting’ stunt at Miss Universe
Miss Chile breaks silence after controversial ‘snorting’ stunt at Miss Universe

A beauty queen has been slammed for pretending to snort drugs during a Miss Universe event.

According to The Sun, model Inna Moll has apologised for the controversial prank which sparked fury on social media.

The 28-year-old is currently in Thailand, where the Miss Universe contest will take place on 21 November.

Inna, who is representing her country, Chile, shared the controversial clip on Instagram Stories for her 1 million fans during the pageant’s training camp.

The video shows her dabbing makeup powder on her wrist as Shakira’s ‘Addicted to You’ plays.

Miss Chile then seems to snort the powder from her arm before the clip cuts to her appearing fully prepared and wearing a glittering gown and sash.

The video went viral in a matter of minutes, and the beauty queen faced a wave of negative reactions.

Inna admitted that she shouldn’t have filmed the stunt after her makeup suggested it.

She said, “I want to apologise to everyone who felt offended, but I also want to explain the situation. I don’t know if it was because of the language barrier that we didn’t understand each other very well, because I kept saying ‘no’ and he kept going and going. And with everything else that was going on, I didn’t refuse.”

“I should have flatly refused and not done it, but that’s what happened. The video is up there, and I’m very sorry if some people felt offended. I love you all very much, see you tomorrow, because this is just the beginning, so anyway, I’m super, super happy,” she added.

Despite the public apology, many pageant experts believe the video could harm her performance in the competition, and even cost her a place in the final rounds.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

US flight chaos: Over 1,000 canceled, thousands delayed amid FAA cuts

US flight chaos: Over 1,000 canceled, thousands delayed amid FAA cuts
FAA slashes air‑traffic by 10% amid controller shortage, over 1,000 US flights canceled

James Watson, DNA pioneer and Nobel winner, dies aged 97

James Watson, DNA pioneer and Nobel winner, dies aged 97
James Watson co‑discoverer of DNA’s double helix, crimefighting and genealogy

Denmark introduces social media restrictions for kids under 15

Denmark introduces social media restrictions for kids under 15
Children mainly use Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok in Denmark

Lidl set to introduce ‘scan and pay’ system for faster, easier shopping

Lidl set to introduce ‘scan and pay’ system for faster, easier shopping
Lidl will be the first budget supermarket to introduce the 'scan and pay' system

Peloton voluntarily recalls 878,800 Bike+ seat posts after injuries reported

Peloton voluntarily recalls 878,800 Bike+ seat posts after injuries reported
Peloton is recalling nearly 878,000 of its exercise bikes across the US and Canada

Elise Stefanik, Trump ally enters New York governor race after Mamdani’s victory

Elise Stefanik, Trump ally enters New York governor race after Mamdani’s victory
Stefanik will compete against the current Democratic governor Kathy Hochul in the 2026 elections

UK’s first AI town planned as Labour pushes for 1.5 million new homes

UK’s first AI town planned as Labour pushes for 1.5 million new homes
Labour Party plans to create the first town in Britain that will use artificial intelligence to manage everything

54 injured in mosque blast inside Jakarta school complex

54 injured in mosque blast inside Jakarta school complex
Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, has been hit by a devastating incident after an explosion took place inside a high school complex

MrBeast's theme park set to open this month in Saudi Arabia

MrBeast's theme park set to open this month in Saudi Arabia
The highly anticipated 'Beast Land' will be a part of a larger festival featuring various attractions

10 slang words of 2025 you must know to understand Gen-Z/Alpha

10 slang words of 2025 you must know to understand Gen-Z/Alpha
Here are 10 of the most popular English slang terms you need to know this year so far

Elon Musk eyes Trillionaire status after massive Tesla pay deal

Elon Musk eyes Trillionaire status after massive Tesla pay deal
The world's wealthiest man could become a trillionaire as Tesla agrees on a huge pay package with few conditions

Government shutdown forces US airports to slash flights

Government shutdown forces US airports to slash flights
The US government shutdown, which has become the longest in the country's history, is set to impact flight numbers