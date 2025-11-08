Miss Chile breaks silence after controversial ‘snorting’ stunt at Miss Universe

A beauty queen has been slammed for pretending to snort drugs during a Miss Universe event.
According to The Sun, model Inna Moll has apologised for the controversial prank which sparked fury on social media.
The 28-year-old is currently in Thailand, where the Miss Universe contest will take place on 21 November.
Inna, who is representing her country, Chile, shared the controversial clip on Instagram Stories for her 1 million fans during the pageant’s training camp.
The video shows her dabbing makeup powder on her wrist as Shakira’s ‘Addicted to You’ plays.
Miss Chile then seems to snort the powder from her arm before the clip cuts to her appearing fully prepared and wearing a glittering gown and sash.
The video went viral in a matter of minutes, and the beauty queen faced a wave of negative reactions.
Inna admitted that she shouldn’t have filmed the stunt after her makeup suggested it.
She said, “I want to apologise to everyone who felt offended, but I also want to explain the situation. I don’t know if it was because of the language barrier that we didn’t understand each other very well, because I kept saying ‘no’ and he kept going and going. And with everything else that was going on, I didn’t refuse.”
“I should have flatly refused and not done it, but that’s what happened. The video is up there, and I’m very sorry if some people felt offended. I love you all very much, see you tomorrow, because this is just the beginning, so anyway, I’m super, super happy,” she added.
Despite the public apology, many pageant experts believe the video could harm her performance in the competition, and even cost her a place in the final rounds.