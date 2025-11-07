Peloton voluntarily recalls 878,800 Bike+ seat posts after injuries reported

Nearly 1 million Peloton exercise bikes are being recalled over risks of serious falls.
Specifically, Peloton has voluntarily recalled 878,800 seat posts, a metal part that support bike seats during exercise, for its Bike+ models, as they might break while someone is using the bike, which could lead to serious falls and injuries, as per MailUK.
The recall affects 833,000 Peloton Bike+ models sold in the United States and 44,800 sold in Canada.
Peloton began recall after receiving three reports that the seat posts on their Bike+ models broke during use, injuring two people.
The recall applies to Peloton Original Series Bike+ units with model number PL02 and serial numbers starting with “T," which can be found inside or behind the bike's front fork or behind the flywheel.
The bikes were manufactured between December 2019 and July 2022 and were sold at Peloton's website, Dick's Sporting Goods, Amazon and eBay in store and online from January 2020 through April 2025.
A Peloton spokesperson said in a statement, "The integrity of our products and our Members’ well-being are our top priorities."
Meanwhile, the company asked owners of the affected Bike+ models to stop using them immediately and reach out to the company which will provide a free repair or replacement seat post.