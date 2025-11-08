World

James Watson, DNA pioneer and Nobel winner, dies aged 97

James Watson co‑discoverer of DNA’s double helix, crimefighting and genealogy

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
James Watson, DNA pioneer and Nobel winner, dies aged 97
James Watson, DNA pioneer and Nobel winner, dies aged 97

James Dewey Watson, whose co-discovery of the twisted-ladder structure of DNA in 1953 helped light the long fuse on a revolution in medicine, crimefighting, genealogy and ethics, has died at 97.

The breakthrough – made when the brash, Chicago-born Watson was just 24 – turned him into a hallowed figure in the world of science for decades. But near the end of his life, he faced condemnation and professional censure for offensive remarks, including saying Black people were less intelligent than white people.

Watson shared a 1962 Nobel prize with Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins for discovering that deoxyribonucleic acid, or DNA, is a double helix, consisting of two strands that coil around each other to create what resembles a long, gently twisting ladder.

That realization was a breakthrough. It instantly suggested how hereditary information is stored and how cells duplicate their DNA when they divide. The duplication begins with the two strands of DNA pulling apart like a zipper.

Even among non-scientists, the double helix would become an instantly recognized symbol of science, showing up in such places as the work of Salvador Dalí and a British postage stamp.

The discovery helped open the door to more recent developments such as tinkering with the genetic makeup of living things, treating disease by inserting genes into patients, identifying human remains and criminal suspects from DNA samples and tracing family trees.

But it has also raised a host of ethical questions, such as whether the body’s blueprint should be altered for cosmetic reasons or in a way that is transmitted to a person’s offspring.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Denmark introduces social media restrictions for kids under 15

Denmark introduces social media restrictions for kids under 15
Children mainly use Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok in Denmark

Lidl set to introduce ‘scan and pay’ system for faster, easier shopping

Lidl set to introduce ‘scan and pay’ system for faster, easier shopping
Lidl will be the first budget supermarket to introduce the 'scan and pay' system

Peloton voluntarily recalls 878,800 Bike+ seat posts after injuries reported

Peloton voluntarily recalls 878,800 Bike+ seat posts after injuries reported
Peloton is recalling nearly 878,000 of its exercise bikes across the US and Canada

Elise Stefanik, Trump ally enters New York governor race after Mamdani’s victory

Elise Stefanik, Trump ally enters New York governor race after Mamdani’s victory
Stefanik will compete against the current Democratic governor Kathy Hochul in the 2026 elections

UK’s first AI town planned as Labour pushes for 1.5 million new homes

UK’s first AI town planned as Labour pushes for 1.5 million new homes
Labour Party plans to create the first town in Britain that will use artificial intelligence to manage everything

54 injured in mosque blast inside Jakarta school complex

54 injured in mosque blast inside Jakarta school complex
Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, has been hit by a devastating incident after an explosion took place inside a high school complex

MrBeast's theme park set to open this month in Saudi Arabia

MrBeast's theme park set to open this month in Saudi Arabia
The highly anticipated 'Beast Land' will be a part of a larger festival featuring various attractions

10 slang words of 2025 you must know to understand Gen-Z/Alpha

10 slang words of 2025 you must know to understand Gen-Z/Alpha
Here are 10 of the most popular English slang terms you need to know this year so far

Elon Musk eyes Trillionaire status after massive Tesla pay deal

Elon Musk eyes Trillionaire status after massive Tesla pay deal
The world's wealthiest man could become a trillionaire as Tesla agrees on a huge pay package with few conditions

Government shutdown forces US airports to slash flights

Government shutdown forces US airports to slash flights
The US government shutdown, which has become the longest in the country's history, is set to impact flight numbers

2025 set to be among hottest year on record, UN warns

2025 set to be among hottest year on record, UN warns
The current rise in global temperatures is approaching the limits set by the 2015 Paris Agreement

Louvre jewel heist exposes years of neglected security, report reveals

Louvre jewel heist exposes years of neglected security, report reveals
Four thieves carried out daring heist at the Louvre Museum in broad daylight