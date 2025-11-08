Osaka Expo Merchandise remains in strong demand as businesses extend sales

Osaka merchandise demands are consistently soaring following the end of the World Exposition in Osaka.
The increasing demand prompted multiple Japanese businesses to continue sales. The six-month expo wrapped up on October 13 and gained significant attraction of over 25 million.
Kintetsu Department Store Co.’s official shop remained open beyond its planned closure, adding products previously exclusive to the event venue and announcing plans for new products.
President Takahiro Kajima stated, “The excitement of the expo will remain for some time,” further mentioning that the store met its sales target in August.
Similarly, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. doubled its floor space for expo goods in November, while West Japan Railway Co. continues to operate its official expo shops at Osaka and Shin-Osaka stations.
Additionally, MaruzenJunkudo Bookstores Co. launched a special expo section in one of its Osaka outlets.
Restaurant chain Kura Sushi Inc. is serving select international dishes inspired by its expo offerings at outlets across the nation.
Official merchandise starring everyone’s favourite mascot Myaku-Myaku will remain accessible in stores and online until March 2026, reflecting the event’s immense popularity.