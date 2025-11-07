UK’s first AI town planned as Labour pushes for 1.5 million new homes

The Labour Party plans to build the first town in Britain where AI technology will control and manage things like roads, shops and care homes.
The Housing Secretary, Steve Reed has recently revealed about this new plan saying that smart, automated technology could be included in major parts of the new modern garden cities the government wants to create.
As per MailUK, the Labour Party has also committed to starting the construction of three such new towns before next national election.
Labour's plan to build new towns is based on experts advice that identified 12 possible areas for development.
These “towns for the future” are a major part of the government’s goal to create 1.5 million new homes in England within five years.
"We've got an ageing population - what would a new town look like that would make it better and easier to age well?," the Housing Secretary said.
He added, "Could you have your own device that would give you information about what's going on in the town and where more readily?The only limit to what you could do is the creativity of the people that live there."
Reed acknowledged that building 1.5 million new homes will be a difficult and ambitious goal but at the meantime, he emphasized that he and other government ministers are strongly committed to making it happen.