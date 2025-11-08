Denmark introduces social media restrictions for kids under 15

World

Children mainly use Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok in Denmark

Denmark plans to ban children under 15 from using social media to protect their mental health.

On Friday, November 8, Denmark officially announced the social media restrictions for children after Minister Mette Frederiksen had suggested in her speech to parliament last month that such restrictions shout be put in place.

However, parents will still be able to give permission for children aged 13 and older to use specific platforms.

"The so-called social media thrive on stealing our children's time, childhood and well being and we are putting a stop to that now," Digitalization Minister Caroline Stage Olsen said, as per MailUK.

As per the outlet, most political parties in Denmark support the plan to limit social media use for children.

A study by the Danish competition and consumer authority found that, on average, Danish children spend about 2 hours and 40 minutes per day on social media.

The government noted that children mainly use Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

This step has already been taken by countries like Australia who last year banned social media use for kids under 16.

