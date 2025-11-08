World

Birmingham stabbing leaves woman seriously injured, suspect arrested

Knife related crimes in England and Wales have been rising steadily since 2011

  By Fatima Nadeem
A woman was seriously injured and is fighting for her life after she was brutally stabbed in the neck in Birmingham.

The police received a call about the stabbing on Smallbrook Queensway just before 9pm on Friday, November 7.

The woman, around 30 years old has a serious injury to her neck and taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.

As per multiple reports, the police have described the incident as "an unprovoked attack."

Detective Inspector James Nix said in a statement, noting, "We believe this was an unprovoked attack and are working to understand why it happened."

He added, “We are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. Our officers are at the scene carrying out inquiries as we try to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.”

The police has caught a man in his 20s close to where the incident happened and has now been taken to the police station.

The force has urged witnesses or anyone with information on the stabbing to come forward.

As per the reports, the police set up several forensic tents near a bus stop close to where the incident happened.

According to the official government statistics, knife related crimes in England and Wales have been rising steadily since 2011.

