FDA recalls baby formula in 10 US states tied to infant botulism 

Federal and state health officials are currently probing 13 cases in 10 states of infant botulism associated with baby formula that was being recalled.
The FDA released a statement, which read, ByHeart Inc. agreed to recall two lots of the company’s Whole Nutrition Infant Formula.
Up to 13 infants were rushed to hospital after consuming formula from two lots, including 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P2.
The reported cases were from different states, including Minnesota, California, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Texas, New Jersey, Washington, Illinois, Rhode Island, and Oregon.
However, no deaths were reported yet. The FDA stated it was probing the cause of contamination and whether it affected any other products.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), accessible online and through major retailers, the product accounted for a projected 1% of national formula sales.
The CDC stated that individuals who have already purchased the recalled formula should record the lot number if possible before throwing it out and returning it to the purchased product.
They should use a hot or dishwasher, hot, soapy water to clean products and surfaces that touched the formula. They are further urged to seek medical care right away if an infant has consumed recalled formula and then had poor feeding, difficulty swallowing, and reduced facial expression.
Infant botulism is a serious illness that occurs when a baby ingests Clostridium botulinum spores, which produces toxins in the large intestine.
The CDC further stated that symptoms can take weeks to develop, so parents need to be vigilant.