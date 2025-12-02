Health

Shocking study: 1 in 4 breast cancers occurs in women under 50

Younger women are urged to get educated on self-examination and breast changes

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
A recent study revealed that as many as 1 in 4 breast cancers happens in women under the age of 50.

Scientists tracked up to 1,800 breast cancers diagnosed in nearly 1,300 women aged 18 to 49 across seven outpatient clinics in western New York from 2014 to 2024. Of these, 81% were invasive.

Dr. Stamatia Destounis, a radiologist at Elizabeth Wende Breast Care (EWBC) stated, “This research shows that a significant proportion of cancers are diagnosed in women under 40, a group for whom there are no screening guidelines at this time.”

Current recommendations vary; The US Preventive Services Task Force advises mammograms every other year beginning at 40, while the American Cancer Society revealed annual screening from age 45, with the option to start at 40.

The study revealed that multiple cancers in younger women were aggressive, including triple-negative tumors that are difficult to treat because of lack of response to hormone-based therapies.

Even in years with reduced screening rates, women under 50 accounted for nearly 25% of all breast cancer diagnoses.

“These findings highlight that younger women carry a substantial share of the breast cancer burden, often with biologically aggressive tumors,” Destounis said.

She underscored that age alone shouldn’t dictate screening and urged risk-tailored approaches, including earlier screening for people with family history, genetic mutations, and higher-risk ethnic backgrounds.

Younger women are urged to get educated on self-examination and breast changes. Early risk assessment could assist identify cancers soon and enhance outcomes.

