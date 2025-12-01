GLP-1 drugs for weight loss approved by WHO: Everything you need to know

Obesity treatment saw a major change as the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday, December 1 introduces new strategies for adults struggling with weight-related health issues.
WHO specifically recommended the use of GLP-1 drugs as a tool to help manage obesity in adults.
This marks a significant shift from the agency's traditional approach which has primarily focused on diet, exercise and lifestyle changes.
The WHO recommends using GLP-1 drugs together with healthy eating and exercise as a long-term obesity treatment.
These new guidelines, published in JAMA define long-term use of these drugs as taking them continuously for six months or more.
“GLP-1 therapies mark more than a scientific breakthrough. They represent a new chapter in the gradual conceptual shift in how society approaches obesity — from a ‘lifestyle condition’ to a complex, preventable, and treatable chronic disease.” the officials wrote.
The guidelines further emphasized that taking medication by itself is not enough to address the obesity as genetics, stress and exposure to processed food also contribute to the global obesity problem.
GLP-1 drugs have become very popular in recent years as several studies show they can aid weight loss and reduce the risk of obesity-related health problems like high blood pressure, heart attacks and strokes.