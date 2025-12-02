WHO recognises vomiting syndrome linked to cannabis use

A mysterious vomiting disorder associated with long-term marijuana use is now recognised by global health officials, a significant move experts say could assist save lives with an increase in cases.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has added cannabis hyperemesis syndrome (CHS) to its diagnostic manual, providing it an official code for the first time.
This update has been introduced to assist doctors detect and condition rather than grouping it under general vomiting or gastrointestinal issues.
CHS affects chronic cannabis users and leads to a range of adverse effects, including abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, dehydration, weight loss and, in rare cases, it may lead to arrhythmia, renal injury, seizures, and eventually death.
Patients face "scromiting", screaming and vomiting from extreme pain.
Symptoms are similar to food poisoning or stomach flu, many patients go months or years without answers.
Experts stated today’s high-THC cannabis products may influence the surge. A recent study revealed CHS-related emergency room visits exponentially raised from 650% from 2016 to the pandemic peak, particularly among individuals aged 18 to 35.
High-potency cannabis, usually far stronger as compared to the products from the 1990s, is believed to play a pivotal role.
Cannabis cessation is said to be the only cure. Typical anti-nausea drugs rarely work, so doctors sometimes use high-dose medications.
Public health experts stated that the new WHO code will help enhance surveillance and assist consultants recognize the trend as legalization, persisting the expansion of high-potency products